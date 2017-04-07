Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Return to Action Sunday LIVE on TheCushion.Com

By PETERSEN MEDIA

Kicking their 2017 season off during Florida Speedweeks back in February, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions resume their schedule Sunday at Atomic Speedway. T2 Digital is happy to announce that with some late discussions we were able to put together a LIVE PPV broadcast package on TheCushion.Com for this Atomic ASCoC Sunday night event.

2017 proves to be an exciting season with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions as the series has nearly 20 drivers signed up to follow the series full time, a mix of both grizzled veterans and up coming hot shoes.

Though the season is still extremely young, Chad Kemanah showed his hand in Florida and is off to an extremely strong start to the season in which he will look to defend his 2016 series championship.

Sunday’s meeting at Atomic Raceway will put the series back in their normal Midwest region where they will compete nearly 50 more times in 2017.

“We are very excited to get our 2017 Pay Per View season underway with the Arictic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions,” T2 Media’s Ian Marvuglio said. “The series always seems to have an extremely deep field of cars, and the racing at Atomic Speedway has been exceptional over the years. We are proud to be bringing the first ever LIVE PPV from Atomic to the fans of the All Stars that cannot make it to the speedway in person.

The Sunday night program is scheduled to kick off with hot laps at 500pm local time, with time trials and racing to follow, and TheCushion.Com will have LIVE flag to flag coverage.

Sunday night’s program will be available for purchase with a free TheCushion.Com account for just $23.99, and TheCushion.com Premium and VIP members will receive a minimum 10% discount off the price.

