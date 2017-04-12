Official Payout for NCRA Sprint $15k to Win at 81 Speedway!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – April 11, 2017 – Being delayed one month thanks to Mother Nature, here is a refresher course for the huge $15,000 to win, seventh annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” featuring the season-opener for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car division. Now joined by the American Bank of Oklahoma American Sprint Car Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products Red River region, this huge re-scheduled event is set to take place on Friday and Saturday night, April 21-22, 2017, with Saturday night’s championship feature finale paying a series best $15,000 to win.

The largest purse event in series history will kick off on Friday night (April 21) and will see drivers draw for heat race, last chance and feature with the winner taking home $1500. Championship Saturday night will see drivers once again compete in heat race, last chance and the championship feature with the winner taking home $15,000 while drivers just starting the twenty-two-car championship feature earning $1000. All non-qualifiers will earn $200.

Below is the official payout for the seventh annual “Park City Cup/ Air Capital Shootout:

Friday night, April 21, 2017:

Heat races, last chance features and feature finale, entry fee $25

A Feature: 1) $1500, 2) $1,100, 3) $800, 4) $700, 5) $600, 6) $450, 7) $400, 8) $350, 9) $300, 10) $275, 11-24) $250

Saturday night, April 22, 2017:

Heat races, consolations and championship feature

A Feature: 1) $15,000, 2) $7000, 3) $4000, 4) $3000, 5) $2000, 6) $1500, 7) $1400, 8) $1300, 9) $1200, 10) $1100, 11-22) $1000 *Any car competing on Saturday night only will start no better than eleventh

Non-qualifiers: $200 per car

NCRA or ASCS rules will be utilized for this huge event and any questions pertaining to this or any other NCRA sprint car event, please call (316) 755-1781; check out the series official website www.racencra.com or their facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.