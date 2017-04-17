Willie Croft Earns Hard Charger Honors with Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Peterson Media

Continuing to show great speed the last few weeks, Willie Croft put on a dazzling performance at Placerville Speedway on Saturday night as he worked his way forward from the 20th starting position to finish in the sixth spot.

“It was a pretty good night for our race team,” Willie Croft said. “It’s tough with so many cars, but we were able to transfer from the ‘B’, and charge our way forward in the A on an extremely slick track.”

Timing the Holey Smokes BBQ/ButlerBuilt/Brown and Miller backed No. 29 machine in third fastest in his qualifying group, Croft would find himself on the front row of his 10-lap heat race.

Finishing fifth in his heat, the Roseville, CA driver would be forced into the B main event. Finishing fourth in the semi, Croft would advance to the 40-lap feature event where he would grid the field from the 10th row.

On an extremely slick Placerville Speedway surface, Croft was able to guide his machine forward as he was able to move all over the racing surface. Simply going where there was open real estate while mired in dense traffic, Croft was showing the capacity crowd he was on a mission.

Taking advantage of a couple double file restarts, Croft would find himself battling with Ryan Bernal for a spot in the Top-Five during the race’s closing laps. With the duo exchanging the spot several times, Croft would end up taking the checkered flag with a sixth place finish.

“We definitely want to take advantage of starting up front in our heat race and making the Dash, but other than that I was pleased with how we performed in the race,” Croft said.

Willie Croft Racing would like to thank Holey Smokes BBQ, ButlerBuilt , Brown and Miller, FK Rod Ends, Hinchman Indy, Factory Kahne, Schoenfeld, Smith Precision Products, Kaeding Performance, AL Drivelines, QTM, XYZ, Dan Olson Products, Vortex Wings, Amerikote, and GUTS for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-11, Wins-0, Top 5’s-2, Top 10’s-3.

ON TAP: Willie Croft will be back in action on both Friday and Saturday night in Tulare, CA for the Peter Murphy Classic.

