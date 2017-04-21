Improved Visibility of SOD Officials

From Sprints on Dirt

ERIE, MI (April 21, 2017) – Always an innovator and leader, Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP will provide its infield and pit officials with LED armbands for 2017 races. Visibility of the officials should be greatly enhanced with the use of the armbands.

The armbands will be in use beginning with the SOD opener at Crystal Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 29, and their effectiveness will be continuously monitored throughout the season. Other than the obvious safety aspect of their use, officials will also be easier to locate in the pit area. The orange LEDs can be set to be continuously on or flashing.

See the armband and follow SOD at www.sprintsondirt.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sprintsondirt. To learn more about Engine Pro, go to www.enginepro.com. For more information about ARP, go to www.arp-bolts.com.

Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP is brought to you in 2017 by many important sponsor partners including: Engine Pro (Title Sponsor), ARP (Title Sponsor), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official SOD Tire), MAHLE/Clevite (Beyond Limits Challenge Sponsor), Driven Racing Oil (Battlegrounds Bash Sponsor), King Engine Bearings (King of Michigan Sponsor), Lane Automotive (Fast Masters Sponsor), MSD Ignition (Fast Masters Sponsor), Engler Machine & Tool (Primary Heat Race Sponsor), COMP Cams (Primary Heat Race Sponsor), RockAuto.com (Primary Heat Race Sponsor), The Perfit Corporation (Lucky Dog Sponsor), KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Sponsor), and XYZ Machining (Season Sportman & Crew Chief Sponsor). In addition, SOD contingency sponsors include: Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, BR Motorsports, Diversified Machine Inc. (DMI), Hepfner Racing Products (HRP), K2W Precision/Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Kistler Racing Products, Maxim Racing, Motor City Racing Promotions, Racing Optics, Rod End Supply, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Racing Products, Walker Performance Filtration.