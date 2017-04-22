Zimbardi Wins ESS / PST Feature at Outlaw Speedway
Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints / Patriot Sprint Tour
Outlaw Speedway
Dundee, NY
Friday April 21, 2017
Heat Race #1:
1. 22 – Jonathan Preston
2. 87 – Jason Barney
3. 33 – Brandon Kidd
4. 99k – Dan Kuhn
5. X – Dan Bennett
6. 121 – Steve Glover
7. 22x – Ethan Preston
8. 56 – Billy VanInwegen
9. 2 – Steven Hutchinson Jr.
Heat Race #2:
1. 47x – Dylan Westbrook
2. 28f – Davie Franeck
3. 0 – Glenn Styres
4. 14 – Coleman Gulick
5. 55 – Mark Smith
6. 10 – Paulie Colagiovanni
7. 19k – Paul Kinney
8. 17z – Josh Azzi
9. 81 – Derek Jonathan
Heat Race #3:
1. 9 – Bobby Breen
2. 98 – Joe Trenca
3. 35 – Jared Zimbardi
4. 89 – Robbie Stillwaggon
5. 21 – Alex Vagneault
6. 36 – Matt Billings
7. 54J – Dave Just
8. 87s – George Suprick
9. 88c – Chad Miller
Heat Race #4:
1. 79 – Jordan Thomas
2. 28fm – Steve Poirier
3. 67c – Steve Collins
4. 48j – Darryl Ruggles
5. 14b – Brett Wright
6. 47 – Kyle Drum
7. 61 – Parker Evans
8. 67 – Pete Richardson
Dash:
1. 14 – Coleman Gulick
2. 48j – Darryl Ruggles
3. 89 – Robbie Stillwaggon
4. 99k – Dan Kuhn
B-Main:
1. 10 – Paulie Colagiovanni
2. 36 – Matt Billings
3. 47 – Kyle Drum
4. 56 – Billy VanInwegen
5. 19k – Paul Kinney
6. 17z – Josh Azzi
7. 81 – Derek Jonathan
8. 88c – Chad Miller
9. 22x – Ethan Preston
10. 54J – Dave Just
11. 9 – Bobby Breen
12. 2 – Steven Hutchinson Jr.
Feature:
1. 35 – Jared Zimbardi
2. 9 – Bobby Breen
3. 79 – Jordan Thomas
4. 14 – Coleman Gulick
5. 87 – Jason Barney
6. 47x – Dylan Westbrook
7. 55 – Mark Smith
8. 98 – Joe Trenca
9. 89 – Robbie Stillwaggon
10. 33 – Brandon Kidd
11. 47 – Kyle Drum
12. 0 – Glenn Styres
13. 36 – Matt Billings
14. 56 – Billy VanInwegen
15. 21 – Alex Vagneault
16. 10 – Paulie Colagiovanni
17. 19k – Paul Kinney
18. 67c – Steve Collins
19. 48j – Darryl Ruggles
20. X – Dan Bennett
21. 99k – Dan Kuhn
22. 54J – Dave Just
23. 28fm – Steve Poirier
24. 22 – Jonathan Preston
25. 28f – Davie Franeck
26. 88c – Chad Miller
27. 14b – Brett Wright