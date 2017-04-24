Deadline To Renew 2018 Chili Bowl Tickets Is This Friday

From Chili Bowl PR

TULSA, Okla. (April 24, 2017) The deadline for fans to renew their reserved seat tickets, or place a new order, for the 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is this Friday, April 28, 2017 and again, the Chili Bowl ticket office has seen orders coming in at a record pace.

“Every year, I think there is no way this thing can get any bigger, and every year I am just amazed at how fast the ticket orders come in,” said Chili Bowl co-founder, Emmett Hahn, with a chuckle. “It’s really an honor to have so many fans and racers from all over the world wanting to come to Chili Bowl.”

Anyone wanting to renew can do so by phone by calling (918) 838-3777 between 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. (CDT), Monday-Friday. If submitting the ticket renewal form that was mailed out to current ticket holders, the form can be either faxed, mailed, or dropped off at the Chili Bowl office. When renewing tickets, orders can be paid with Visa, MasterCard, Check, Money Order, or Cash. All new orders must include a Visa or MasterCard number.

A couple of things to remember:

**If mailed, order must be postmarked on, or before, April 28, 2017 to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112.

**If faxed, order must be received or, or before 11:59 P.M. (CDT) on Friday, April 28, 2017 to (918) 836-5517.

**If brought in person to the Chili Bowl office, order must be delivered before 5:00 P.M. (CDT) on Friday, April 27, 2017.

**If you are wanting to make changes on your tickets, you must do so when you place the order. We cannot guarantee changes can be made due to the availability of tickets.

**Ticket orders will not be taken via email or social media.

A note to all who have ordered tickets, all orders are processed by hand throughout the month of May. All renewals are processed first, then changes to those accounts, then new orders will be done in the order they were received until all tickets are sold. Tickets are mailed in the month of June.

Reserved Seat tickets for the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are sold in four day (Wednesday-Saturday) and five day (Tuesday-Saturday) packages only. Tuesday’s opening night is the only individual reserved seat that is sold as an individual day ticket.

Four day tickets are $227, plus shipping. Five day tickets are $282, plus shipping. If someone with a Reserved Seat would like to upgrade to a Combo Ticket/Pit Pass, the cost is $20 per day. Upgrading to a combo pass must be done at the event.

Cost of shipping varies on the number of ticket orders and the location we are shipping. All tickets purchased by fans outside of the United States will be held at will call.

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be procured, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first come, first served basis. Pit Passes are $45 per weekday, and $60 on Saturday. Buying concurrent days does save the buyer money.

Times and other event information will be published as the event draws closer. For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto http://www.chilibowl.com

Quick Notes:

What: 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-13, 2018

Where: River Spirt Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

Ticket Renewals: March 1, 2017 – April 28, 2017

Four Day Ticket: $227 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Five Day Ticket: $282 (Tuesday-Saturday)

**Price listed does not include shipping.

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014 and 2017), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com . General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.