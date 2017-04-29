Terre Haute Action Track Cancels Spring Fling Event

From Adam Mackey

(Terre Haute, IN) Officials from the MSCS Sprint Cars and Track Enterprises, the promotion company of the Terre Haute Action Track, have announced that the 2017 Spring Fling scheduled for Sunday, April 30 has been canceled due to a weekend filled with rain. The Scott’s Custom Colors Modifieds and the Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Racing Club were also on the schedule. The event will not be rescheduled.

The event was set to be the second of the 2017 season, after the season opening USAC Silver Crown race in early April. This is the second year in-a-row that the event has been washed out. Last year, the event was rescheduled for August, but was again rained out.

Up next on the Terre Haute Action Track schedule is the Tony Hulman Classic for the USAC National Sprint cars on Wednesday, May 24. The event is the first of three for the Track Enterprises promotion, “USAC’s The Week Of Indy”. The Hulman Classic will also feature the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Modifieds. Fans and drivers then head to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the Hoosier Hundred on Thursday, May 25 and then to Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis on Friday, May 26 for the Carb Night Classic.

While those attending the Tony Hulman Classic will be able to purchase tickets at the gate on raceday, a presale “Week Of Indy” Superticket is available for a discount if going to all three events. The three day ticket is available for $60, a 25% savings. The three day superticket is available at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2017-week-of-indy.