Cory Eliason Grabs Second Win of Season With Antaya Motorsports

Taking to Watsonville, CA’s Ocean Speedway on Friday night, Cory Eliason and the Antaya Motorsports team would use some late race heroics to pick up their second win of the 2017 season.

“We continue to get better each time out, and it’s nice to get back into victory lane,” Cory Eliason said. “Brian, Skip, TW, Larry, and everyone that works on this thing does a great job night in and night out, and that shows in our speed I think.”

With 22 cars in attendance for the track’s first sprint car race of the season, Eliason would kick things off by timing the Good Guys Rod and Custom Association/Fire Protection Management, Inc./TW Performance backed No. 20 sprinter in fourth fastest in qualifying time trials.

Heat race action saw the Kingsburg, CA pilot work his way up to a second place finish which would successfully earn him and the team a berth in the night’s Dash where a third place finish would place the Kaeding Performance/Cardinal Paint and Powder/Tool World machine in second row of the 30-lap feature event.

On an extremely slick Ocean Speedway surface, Eliason would slip back to the fifth spot during the race’s early goings. Following a restart on the second lap, Eliason would work his way up to third as he battled with Justin Sanders and Shane Golobic for track position.

Working into the second spot on the 19th lap, Eliason would noticeably close in on race long leader, Geoff Ensign. In traffic, Eliason was able to search around the speedway looking for grip as the top-side of the speedway seemed to work to his liking.

Making a bid for the lead in turns one and two on the 25th lap, Eliason would see Ensign counter his attack, before driving around him in turns three and four to take command of the race.

The final laps would see Eliason keep the field at bay as he rode the Ocean Speedway cushion to the team’s second win of the 2017 season.

“It is always nice to get back into victory lane and celebrate with your guys,” Eliason said. “We have a big weekend coming up, so we will look to keep this going.”

Antaya Motorsports would like to thank Good Guys Rod and Custom Association, Fire Protection Management, Inc., TW Performance, Kaeding Performance, Cardinal Paint and Powder, Tool World, Maas Brothers Powder Coating, and Shiro’s Collision Center for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 6, Wins: 2, Top 5’s: 2, Top 10’s: 2

ON TAP: Cory Eliason and the Antaya Motorsports team will return to action this Friday and Saturday night in Chico, CA as they take part in the 27th Annual Dave Bradway Jr Memorial.

