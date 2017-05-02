ASCS Southwest Headlines Arizona Speedway This Saturday

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (May 2, 2017) Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek is this Saturday’s destination for the Carlyle Tools ASCS Southwest Region as the series works into the seventh round of competition on the 2017 season, and third on the year.

Looking to carry on a trend, the last two events at the Arizona Speedway has produced as many first time winners with ASCS Southwest Region as Kevin Thomas, Jr. picked up the win on March 11, followed by J.T. Imperial on April 22.

Out of the on track race, the accumulation of points has so far been in the favor of Colton Hardy. With four podium finishes, including one win at Central Arizona Speedway on March 31, the second year series regular has but a 27 point advantage over the nine-time champion, Rick Ziehl with Lance Norick in the hunt at an 85 point deficit. Of the three, all have at least one win at the Arizona Speedway since 2013 with Ziehl leading the march at four, Hardy at three, and Norick with one.

Looking to rebound into the championship chase following a broken rear differential in his last outing, Josh Shipley is fourth in tour standings with Darrell Sickles making up the top-five. The win by J.T. Imperial has moved the driver of the No. 75x to sixth from ninth in tour standings with Jeremy McCune, Lorne Wofford, Damon McCune, and C.J. Hulsey making up the series top-ten.

Round 25 for the ASCS Southwest Region at Arizona Speedway, Saturday, May 6 will get underway at 7:00 P.M. (MT) and will include Modlites, Pures, Bombers, and Lady Stocks.

Admission is $15 for Adults, $12 for Seniors and Military, and Kids 11 and under are free into the Grandstands. Arizona Speedway is located at 47800 N. Ironwood Dr. in San Tan Valley, Ariz. just four-tenths of a mile south of U.S. 60 on Ironwood Dr. For continued updates on the Arizona Speedway, log onto http://arizonaspeedway.net

The 2017 season represents the 26th year of sanctioning Sprint Car racing across the United States for the American Sprint Car Series. From the National Tour, to the seven regional tours that make up the ASCS Nation, over 150 races can be found at 75 tracks across 23 states.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, including points, schedules, and series history, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com

Series Notes:

ASCS Southwest Winners – Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.): 3/30/2013 – Logan Forler; 7/6/2013 – Rick Ziehl; 10/5/2013 – Logan Forler; 3/15/2014 – Bob Ream, Jr.; 5/17/2014 – Lance Norick; 7/5/2014 – Bob Ream, Jr.; 10/4/2014 – Casey Buckman; 10/25/2014 – Mike Rux, Jr.; 4/25/2015 – A-Feature Rained Out; 5/9/2015 – Bob Ream, Jr.; 6/6/2015 – Casey Buckman; 8/29/2015 – Bob Ream, Jr.; 10/10/2015 – Dusty Zomer; 11/7/2015 -Lorne Wofford; 3/19/2016 – Colton Hardy; 5/14/2016 – Stevie Sussex; 6/4/2016 – Rick Ziehl; 7/9/2016 – Rick Ziehl; 9/10/2016 – Billy Chester III; 9/24/2016 – Rick Ziehl; 10/8/2016 – Colton Hardy; 11/25/2016 – Billy Chester III; 11/26/2016 – D.J. Netto; 3/11/2017 – Kevin Thomas, Jr.; 4/22/2017 – Colton Hardy;

2017 ASCS Southwest Winners: Johnny Herrera 2; Kevin Thomas, Jr. 1; Colton Hardy 1; Bob Ream, Jr. 1; J.T. Imperial 1;

2017 ASCS Southwest Points (Top 10): 1. Colton Hardy 787; 2. Rick Ziehl 760; 3. Lance Norick 702; 4. Josh Shipley 660; 5. Darrell Sickles 581; 6. J.T. Imperial 578; 7. Jeremy McCune 562; 8. Lorne Wofford 523; 9. Damon McCune 516; 10. C.J. Hulsey 492;