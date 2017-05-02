Lawrence Captures First Career Midget Victory at Boyd Raceway

Inside Line Promotions



BOYD, Texas (May 2, 2017) – Zane Lawrence scored his first career midget triumph last Friday at Boyd Raceway with the USAC Speed2 Gulf Coast Midget Series.

A rainout at Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas, with the NCRA Sprint Bandit Series sent Lawrence in search of another track to compete at last weekend. Boyd Raceway, which is only an hour away from the Lawrence Racing headquarters, was hosting the season opener for USAC Speed2 Gulf Coast Midgets and was the perfect opportunity.

“We already were rained out for the weekend at Lonestar Speedway and we weren’t going to race anywhere,” Lawrence said. “The midget was sitting in the shop completely torn apart on Thursday night. A couple of my friends talked me into racing and helped me get it together to race Boyd on Friday.”

Lawrence maneuvered his way from sixth to second place in a heat race, earning enough points to make the feature redraw. He redrew the No. 5, starting him on the inside of the third row for the main event.

“We don’t get to race this car much, but to be that fast to begin with was pretty cool,” he said.

Lawrence chased down the leaders quickly and made a pass for the lead on Lap 8.

“We didn’t fall far behind from the pack on the restart so we were able to chase the leaders back down,” he said. “I knew we had a faster car than some of the guys up front so I took my time and waited for the opportunity to make the right move and it paid off.”

The triumph was Lawrence’s first of the 2017 season.

He is slated for ASCS Gulf South Region action this weekend at Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas, on Friday for the 2nd annual Gene Adamchick Memorial and Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas, on Saturday for the 5th annual Nolan Wren Memorial.

Lawrence ranks second in the championship standings – only 28 points out of the lead.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 28 – Boyd Raceway in Boyd, Texas – Heat race: 2 (6); Feature: 1 (5).

SEASON STATS –

8 races, 1 win, 4 top fives, 5 top 10s, 7 top 15s, 7 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco, Texas, for the 2nd annual Gene Adamchik Memorial and Saturday at Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas, for the 5th annual Nolan Wren Memorial with the ASCS Gulf South Region

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.ZaneLawrenceRacing.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zane-Lawrence-Racing-1770208319967876/

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – WR Roofing

WR Roofing has been serving the Dallas/Fort Worth area since 1989. For more information, visit http://www.WRRoofing.com.

“WR Roofing does new roof construction, roof repair and replacement, commercial roofing and more throughout the Dallas and Fort Worth communities,” Lawrence said. “They’ve been a great sponsor of ours for several years and we’re very grateful for their support.”

Lawrence would also like to thank Lawrence Towing, B&B Automotive, Pediatric Eye Specialist, Astro Titanium, Keizer Aluminum Wheels and Mark Burch Motorsports for their continued support.

