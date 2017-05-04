First Dirt Race Wide Open Contest for UAW Kenyon Midgets

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) When the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series returns to dirt racing at US 24 Speedway in Logansport (IN) on Saturday night it looks like it will be a wide open free for all.

During the 2016 racing season Chase Jones swept the US Speedway races on his way to the Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year award. Of the active drivers, only Dameron Taylor and Kent Kriegbaum have won feature events at on the semi-banked dirt bullring.

Clayton Gaines, Logan Huggler and Ryan Huggler top the performance chart top five finishers with 7, 6 and five top five finishes respectively. Each of these drivers has shown speed at US 24 Speedway and may just claim their first win at the Logansport track.

The UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series returns to action this Saturday night at US 24 Speedway in Logansport, IN. the 30-lap feature will be the UAW Kenyon Midget competitors 1st dirt race of 2017. Racing is scheduled to begin at 7:00.