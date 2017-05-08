Shane Sellers Wins 9th Annual Harold Leep Jr. Memorial

By John Rittenoure

ADA, Okla. (May 6, 2017) – It has been a long time coming for Shane Sellers.

It has been a year and a half since Sellers last visited victory lane with the Ameri-Flex / Oil Capital Racing Series. But Saturday the drought ended with a victory in the 9th Annual Harold Leep Jr. Memorial main event at Oklahoma Sports Park.

Sellers last victory came on July 8, 2015 at Salina Highbanks Speedway. In 2016 Sellers missed six races due to military commitments but still managed to finish eighth in points.

Now Sellers has the early season Ameri-Flex / OCRS points lead after picking up his fifth Ameri-Flex / OCRS career victory.

“We have been close several times and finally got the car lined out a little bit,” Sellers said of his drought. “We have been consistently fast and you have to do that before you can get the wins.

“I am just happy to be standing here. Anytime you win against guys like this it is an honor. I am glad to just start the season off right.”

Shane had to outrun his dad, and defending Ameri-Flex / OCRS champion, Robert Sellers to get the win. Robert started outside front row and jumped past pole sitter Zach Chappell into the early lead. Shane, who started behind Robert in the second row, also flew around Chappell into second. Shane chased down his dad finally passing him for the lead with a inside move in turn two of lap six.

“Early on he got out on a jump,” Sellers said of his dad’s early lead. “An outside start helped both of us and we were able to get by Zach (Chappell).

“He (Robert) was a little freer then I was. My car was snug and I could go anywhere I wanted. I got a run on him coming out of (turn) two and was able to get by him.

“I had to take it. Everyone is good and fast and you have to go.”

It was looking like the race might end with a Sellers 1-2 finish. However on lap 17 Robert made contact with the rear of a lapped car and exited the speedway off the backstretch. The result was an 11th place finish.

“It is unfortunate,” Shane said of his dad’s fate. “He had a good run and probably would have run second. He knocked the front end down.”

Shane raced unchallenged in his Courtney Farms sponsored sprinter for the victory while poll starter Chappell settled for a runner-up finish. Sheldon Barksdale, Cameron Hagin and Mickey Walker rounded out the top five.

Sellers felt he could have have not asked for a better track.

“The track was pretty racy. There was a top groove and I was kind of using a middle to the bottom to get a run on some guys. Anytime you can do a two groove track that is all you can ask for.”

Ameri-Flex / OCRS Results

Oklahoma Sports Park

May 6, 2017

Car count: 18

Drive Shafts, Inc. Heat

1, 2W-Whit Gastineau[4]. 2, 33-Gary Owens[3]. 3, B52-Brandon Long[5]. 4, 88-Chris Jensen[2]. 5, F5-James Shoun[1]. 6, 76H-TJ Honkomp[6].

A1 Machine Shop Heat

1, 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]. 2, 5-Cameron Hagin[2]. 3, 4-Shane Sellers[5]. 4, P78- Perry Pickard[1]. 5, 79-Tim Kent[3]. 6, 25-Noah Gass[6]. (DNS).

Car and Fleet Parts Heat

1, 4X-Robert Sellers[1]. 2, 2-Mickey Walker[3]. 3, 55-Johnny Kent[4]. 4, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[5]. 5, 76S-Shayla Waddell[6]. 6, 8J-James Fabian[2].

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories A Feature (25 laps)

1, 4-Shane Sellers[4]. 2, 50Z-Zach Chappell[1]. 3, 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[9]. 4, 5-Cameron Hagin[5]. 5, 2-Mickey Walker[6]. 6, 2W-Whit Gastineau[3]. 7, 55-Johnny Kent[8]. 8, B52-Brandon Long[7]. 9, 8J-James Fabian[15]. 10, 76S- Shayla Waddell[12]. 11, 4X-Robert Sellers[2]. 12, P78-Perry Pickard[11]. 13, 88-Chris Jensen[10]. 14, 79-Tim Kent[14]. 15, F5-James Shoun[13]. 16, 76H-TJ Honkomp[16]. DNS: 25-Noah Gass, 33-Gary Owens.

Lap Leaders: Robert Sellers 1-5, Shane Sellers 6-25.

Contingency Awards:

Drive Shafts Inc. Heat: Whit Gastineau

A-1 Machine Shop Heat: Zack Chappell

Car & Fleet Heat: Robert Sellers

Amsoil Hard Charger: Sheldon Barksdale

M&W Aluminum Hard Luck: T. J. Honkomp

Wesmar Power Parts: Shayla Waddell

Rod End Supply Recipients: Robert Sellers, Perry Pickard, Chris Jensen