KIDS CLUB IS BACK & BETTER THAN EVER!

(May 9, 2017) – Ohsweken, Ontario – The Ohsweken Speedway Kids Club is back and better than ever for the 2017 season.

The Ohsweken Speedway Kids Club membership is open to children 12 years of age and under and includes FREE grandstand admission for children 12 years of age and under for all regular Friday night events, plus FREE activities prior to race time. Kids Club members will also receive a souvenir t-shirt, membership card, VIP treatment, and other cool perks throughout the 2017 racing season. Kids Club members will have opportunities to participate in weekly activities like tours of the pit area, driver meet & greets, tire races, bicycle night, backpack night, and much more!

The Ohsweken Speedway Kids Club membership fee is just $20, and registration forms will be available at Ohsweken Speedway starting on Friday, May 12, or sign up online at www.OhswekenSpeedway.com. Like and share the Ohsweken Speedway Kids Club page on Facebook for a chance to win an Ohsweken Speedway prize pack!

2017 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 22nd season of racing begins on Friday, May 19. The weekly Friday Night Excitement program will include Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, HRW Automotive Mini Stocks, and Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Bombers. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more news about Ohsweken Speedway’s 2017 season, and visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com to view the schedule.

TICKETS PLEASE!

Tickets for the World of Outlaws Six Nations Showdown, Northern Summer Nationals, Triple Crown Showdown, and Canadian Sprint Car Nationals are on sale now! Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com or call 519-717-0023 for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Founded in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex which includes a 3/8 (0.375) mile clay oval track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday night racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Bombers, while the season finishes each year with the annual Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Ohsweken Speedway also hosts weekly Micro Sprint racing on Thursday nights, and has been a yearly stop on the World of Outlaws Sprint Car series schedule since 2007.

