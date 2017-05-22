81 Speedway Presents “Sprint Car Maynia” and Here is the Info!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – May 21, 2017 – It will be an all-sprint car Memorial Day holiday weekend Sunday night (May 29) as 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas will play host to three different classes of sprint cars, consisting four different racing series. A night full of “winged warriors” atop the three-eighths mile clay oval.

Among the series competing include the season-opener for the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Precise Racing Products 360-ci sprint car series; the Ameri-Flex/Oil Capital Racing Series and the Myers Racing Engines United Rebel Sprint Series teaming with the Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

As a race fan, you may be asking “So what are the differences in each sprint series?” Will here we will try to explain.

Established as a regional racing series back in 1971, the Kansas-based NCRA began utilizing injected 360-ci rules back in 1992. Similar to that of the World of Outlaws in appearance, under the hood is the main difference. The NCRA 360-ci sprint car rules are utilized throughout the country and their rules are that of the Knoxville 360 Sprint Car

Nationals held in Knoxville, Iowa every year. This event at 81 Speedway and all NCRA sanctioned events (unless otherwise noted) pays $2000 to win and $300 to start each night’s feature finale. Among the series regulars include defending champion Don Droud, Jr. from Lincoln, Nebraska, former five-time series champion C.J. Johnson, former two-time series champion Jeremy Campbell, former Hutchinson Grand Nationals champions Jon Freeman, Danny Wood and J.D. Johnson, Jeff Stasa, Danny Jennings, Forrest Southerland, Danny Jennings and Fred Mattox. Learn more about the NCRA sprint car series on their new website www.racencra.com and their official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.

The Oil Capital ​Racing Series (OCRS) is a Tulsa Oklahoma based sprint car organization entering its 16th year of operation. The series features Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories as its title sponsor and conducts racing events throughout the southern plains. Today, the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Car Series is the second highest paying open wheel racing series in the region. The cars utilize a 360-ci carbureted motor with a 16 sq. ft. top wing. The top wing is smaller than you will see in most series as the rules are structured to unhook the cars thus putting the wheel more in the drivers hands. The cars must weigh 1500 lbs. with driver to compete in the series. This will be the first time OCRS has visited 81 Speedway since 2009 and will pay the standard $1500 to win. Among the touring regulars expected include Whit Gasteneau, Tim and Johnny Kent, Shane Sellers, Evan Sewell, Zach Chappell, Shayla Waddell, Sheldon Barksdale, Andrew Deal, Brian McClelland, Cameron Hagen and Joseph Miller. Learn more about the OCRS at www.ocrsracing.net and their facebook page: Oil Capital Racing Series.

The Kansas-based United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) was formed back in 2006 and it was it was prior to the 2016 race season when the series utilized the IMCA RaceSaver 305-ci sprint car rules package, complete with the same size wing as that of the NCRA. Drivers representing URSS include Mike Peters, Ty Williams, Brian Herbert, Keefe Hemel, Steven Richardson, Jed Werner, Zach Blurton, Nate and Darren Berry, Tracey Hill, Lance Davis, J.D. Johnson, Ken Luters, Craig Jecha, John Webster and Aaron Ploussard. The URSS will be joined by the second-year Sprint Series of Oklahoma IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Series. 81 Speedway will be the seventh different track to host the SSO and, like URSS, will be making their inaugural appearance at the speedway. Among the touring regulars expected include defending IMCA national sprint car and series champion Andy Shouse, Jake Martens, Joe Wood, Jr., Wichita Falls, Texas drivers Brandon Long and Chad Koch, Shayla Waddell, Loyd Clevenger, Cody Whitworth, Eric Mathews, Brandon Anderson, Mike Scott, Jerry Jumper, Dillon Laden, Justin Fisk and Cody Jarvis. This event will pay $1000 to win and $200 to start. Information on the URSS can be found on their official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series. To learn more about the Sprint Series of Oklahoma, check out their official facebook page: Sprint Series of Oklahoma.

Gates open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Adult grandstand admission is just $15 each night for adults ages 12 and up, free for children ages 11 and under. 81 Speedway is located north of Wichita on I-135 to exit 16, then 0.7 mile west on 77th street in Park City. For more race information contact the speedway office (316) 755-1781 and get daily updates by accessing their official facebook page: Race 81 Speedway and their new website www.race81speedway.com.