Greg DeCaires and Miller Motorsports Return to Victory Lane

Idle last weekend while the Placerville Speedway was invaded by the King of the West Series, Greg DeCaires and Dale Miller Motorsports got right back to their winning ways on Saturday night as the team picked up their second win of the 2017 season.

“I have a great crew and team behind me, and I can’t say enough about them,” Greg DeCaires said. “I fell back early, but I found the top to my liking and we were smooth and were fortunate enough to get back to victory lane.”

Lining up on the front row of the feature event alongside Mason Moore, DeCaires would fall back to second when the race came to life, and would eventually be back in the third spot when cautions slowed and stopped the race on the seventh lap.

On the restart, DeCaires would go to the top of the ¼ mile speedway to get around Jimmy Trulli to overtake the second spot on the ninth lap before another stoppage slowed the race on the 13th lap.

Back underway, DeCaires continued to rail the top as he was able to take the lead on the race’s 10th lap and never look back. While he rolled the top, Moore would continue to work the bottom but it was the veteran driver picking up his second win of the season aboard the RedHawk Casino/NAAKE Suspension/Dale Miller Plumbing and Septic entry.

Saturday night at Placerville Speedway, a total of 25 sprint cars checked in for ‘Big Trophy Night’, and it was DeCaires setting the standard in time trials aboard the Thompson’s Auto Center/A.R.T. Speed Equipment/King Racing Products machine.

Lining up in the second row of his heat race, DeCaires would race his way to the win making Saturday night’s win a clean sweep for the Dale Miller Motorsports team.

“Once I got settled down and regained my composure we got rolling pretty good,” DeCaires added. “We love racing at Placerville and always have a fun time with it.”

Greg DeCaires and the Dale Miller Motorsports team would like to thank Dale Miller Plumbing and Septic, Thompson’s Auto Center, RedHawk Casino, NAAKE Suspension, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, King Racing Products, Smith Titanium, Amerikote, Motion Media Wraps, Hangtown Sheet Metal & Fabrication, Vortex Wings, Joe Hunt Magnetos, Frank’s Auto Body Shop, El Dorado Hills Landscape, and Wesmar Racing Engines for their support.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 4, Wins- 2, Top-5’s-3, Top-10’s-3

ON TAP: DeCaires and the Miller Motorsports team will again be in action at the Placerville Speedway on June 3rd

