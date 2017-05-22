Memorial Day Weekend ‘Super Spectacle’

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 22, 2017) – For the third consecutive season, the Memorial Day Weekend Port City 160 ‘Super Spectacle’ featuring Novelis Supermodifieds, ISMA Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS returns to Oswego Speedway this Saturday, May 27.

In a very unique event, Saturday’s action is the only time this season that you can see both the non-wing and winged Supermodifieds on the same surface, on the same night. This weekend’s racing will also feature the Jim Shampine Memorial 75 for Supermodifieds, the Jack Murphy Memorial 50 for ISMA Supermodifieds and the Tony White Memorial 35 for Pathfinder Bank SBS.

To add to the excitement, the Jack Murphy Memorial will also serve as the eighth ‘King of Wings IX’ for ISMA Supermodifieds, with that show moving from its familiar July date up to May.

With championship battles already heating up after Opening Night on May 13, this weekend, Otto Sitterly joins the likes of Michael Barnes, Dave Danzer, Tim Snyder and more, chasing his Nicotra Racing teammate Dave Shullick Jr. for the Novelis Supermodified points lead.

Sitterly has won the Jim Shampine Memorial seven times, more than any other driver in Oswego Speedway history while Danzer was last year’s winner in dominating fashion. Dan Connors, Jeff Abold, Joe Gosek, Dave Gruel, Michael Muldoon, Brandon Bellinger, Keith Shampine, and more will join the list of drivers looking to taste the Memorial Day Weekend glory in Saturday’s 75-lapper.

On the winged (ISMA) Supermodified, side of the ball, Sitterly has also been declared King of Wings champion. While Otto will not be behind the wheel of an ISMA machine this weekend, Mike Lichty sure will and with two King of Wings crowns, Lichty leads the very evened out list of winners. Charlie Schultz won the inaugural King of Wings event back in 2010.

Last season, Trent Stephens earned his first King of Wings championship in a surprising, head turning charge to the front of the pack. Bobby Bond, Dave Gruel and Dave Shullick Jr. are the other three drivers to pull the trick and wear the infamous cape and crown.

Saturday opens a brand new season for the International Supermodified Association, with defending champion Shullick, his rival Lichty, and ISMA regulars Timmy Jedrzejek, Mark Sammut, Mike Ordway Jr, Ben Seitz, Moe Lilje, Dan Bowes, Danny Shirey, Dave McKnight, Tim Ice, Kyle Edwards, Chris Perley, Robbie Summers, Jim Paller, Alison Cumens, Dave Duggan, Justin Belfiore, Jamie Timmons, Talon Stephens, Jason Spaulding and more all expected to answer the call come Saturday afternoon at the Steel Palace. Don’t be surprised if Cumens becomes the first ‘Queen of Wings.’

You’ll also want to watch for regular non-wing competitors such as Shullick, Snyder, Danzer, and McKnight to do the double this weekend, running in both the Jim Shampine and Jack Murphy Memorials as a tune up for the first winged event of the Triple Crown Championship Series of Supermodified racing next Saturday, June 3 at the Lancaster Speedway.

Lichty has also won the Jack Murphy Memorial more than anybody else, but Perley was the first winner back in 2013. Fans will also recall Mark Sammut’s final lap, final corner pass to win the 2015 running of the tribute event for the legendary driver of the shamrock No. 6.

The Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial 35 has also had a history of being one of the most competitive SBS shows of any given Oswego Speedway season and 2016 was no exception to that as Mark Castiglia held off hard chargers Kreig Heroth, Anthony Losurdo, Dave Cliff and Jack Patrick for his first Memorial Day Weekend victory.

Previous Tony White Memorial champions include Chris Proud, Dave Gruel, Cliff, Steve Abt, Mike Bond, Cameron Rowe, Jason Simmons, Andrew Schartner and Losurdo and most of those drivers will be in action this weekend.

After a huge Opening Night win in the debut of his father’s homebuilt Schartner Racing Chassis, Andrew Schartner is just one point behind current SBS points leader Dave Cliff and weekly contenders Russ Brown, Camden Proud and Kreig Heroth are all right behind him.

Throw in Mike Bond, who is at the bottom of the points race right now following mechanical issues last weekend plus veterans Jack Patrick, Matt Magner, Dalton Doyle, Jesse Bearup, Cameron Rowe, Mike Bruce, Barry Kingsley, and many more and the Tony White Memorial is anyone’s race.

WHAT:

Port City 160 ‘Super Spectacle’ presented by Corr/Pak Merchandising and Shea Conrete featuring the ISMA Supermodified Jack Murphy Memorial ‘King of Wings IX’ 50, the Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial 75, and the Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial 35.

WHEN:

Saturday May 27, at Oswego Speedway in Oswego, NY. Pit gates will open at 11:30 a.m., grandstands at 1:30 p.m., hot laps at 1:30 p.m., time trials at 4 p.m., racing at 5 p.m.

WHERE:

Oswego Speedway is located at 300 East Albany St. in Oswego, NY

TICKETS:

Padded reserved seats $40, general admission $35, Pit Passes $40, VIP $90. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling (315) 342-0646. Kids 16 and under are free with paid adult. Active military are free with proper ID.

ON THE INTERNET:

Twitter – @OswegoSpeedway

YouTube – OswegoSpeedwayOnline

Live Updates can be seen on Twitter, Facebook, as well as the Oswego Speedway website

ABOUT THE TRACK:

Oswego Speedway is a semi-banked 5/8 mile paved oval. The non-wing Novelis Supermodified track record is held by Joey Payne with a time of 15.802 seconds at 142.397 mph, established on August 29, 2014. The wing Supermodified track record is 14.730 seconds at 152.749 mph, set by Mike Lichty on May 28th, 2016. The official SBS track record is held by Russ Brown with a lap of 18.504 seconds at 121.595 mph set on September 2, 2016.

Novelis Supermodified Jim Shampine Memorial Champions:

1991 – Bentley Warren

1992 – Doug Didero

1993 – Pat Abold

1994 – Cliff Graves

1995 – Ed Bellinger Jr.

1996 – Doug Didero

1997 – Doug Didero

1998 – Ed Bellinger Jr.

1999 – Bob Goutermout

2000 – Greg Furlong

2001 – Mike Ordway

2002 – Mike Ordway

2003 – RAIN

2004 – Craig Rayvals

2005 – Greg Furlong

2006 – Otto Sitterly

2007 – Randy Ritskes

2008 – Greg Furlong

2009 – Otto Sitterly

2010 – Otto Sitterly

2011 – Randy Ritskes

2012 – Otto Sitterly

2013 – Otto Sitterly

2014 – Otto Sitterly

2015 – Otto Sitterly

2016 – David Danzer

ISMA Supermodified Jack Murphy Memorial Champions:

2013: Chris Perley

2014: Mike Lichty

2015: Mark Sammut

2016: Mike Lichty

ISMA Supermodified King of Wings Champions:

2009 – Charlie Schultz

2010 – Bob Bond

2011 – Mike Lichty

2012 – Dave Gruel

2013 – Mike Lichty

2014 – Dave Shullick Jr.

2015 – Otto Sitterly

2016 – Trent Stephens

Pathfinder Bank SBS Tony White Memorial Champions:

2006 – Chris Proud

2007 – David Gruel

2008 – Dave Cliff

2009 – David Gruel

2010 – Steve Abt

2011 – Mike Bond

2012 – Cameron Rowe

2013 – Jason Simmons

2014 – Andrew Schartner

2015 – Anthony Losurdo

2016 – Mark Castiglia