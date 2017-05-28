Thomas Meseraull Takes MTS Money at Crystal
Thomas Meseraull made his visit to Crystal Motor Speedway worthwhile as he drove to the 25 lap Michigan Traditional Sprints win Saturday night.
Heats were won by Meseraull, Michael Burkin and Steve Irwin. Frank Neill won the B main.
Feature Finish:
- Thomas Meseraull, 2. Greg Dalman, 3. Michael Burkin, 4. Joe Bares, 5. Mike Galadja, 6. Chris VanDeWiele, 7. Mike Moore, 8. Mark Irwin, 9. Joey Irwin, 10. Jay Steinbach, 11. Mike Astrauskas, 12. Travis Lacombe, 13. Ian Hunter, 14. Alexis Adgate, 15. Ralph Brakenberry, 16. Gary Hayward, 17. Brian Gibbs, 18. Frank Neill, 19. Steve Irwin, 20. Cody Howard.