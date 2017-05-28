Wet track conditions cancell Angell Park on Sunday

From Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis., May 28—Previous heavy rain showers over the last few days,and wet track conditions have forced cancellation of the The Mid-State Equipment /Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series event at Angell Park Speedway scheduled for tonight. Also slated for racing were the Badger 600 Micro Series presented by My Race Pass, Wisconsin Wisconsin Wingeless Sprint Series, and Vintage Racing Of Illinois Stock Car division.

The next event for Badger and Angell Park will be the Thursday Night June 8 “Sprint Spectacular with Tony Stewart” featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Car Series, Badger Midgets and the Wisconsin Dirt Racing Legends Association.