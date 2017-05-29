TAYLOR GRABS 15-LAP IMRA MIDGET FEATURE AT 34



From USAC

Burlington, IA……..Adam Taylor of Shorewood, Ill. led all 15 laps to win Sunday night’s USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget race at 34 Raceway. Dillon Morley, Jeremy Hull, Robert Bell and Kurt Mueller rounded out the “top-five” at the checkered flag.

USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: May 28, 2017 – Burlington, Iowa – 34 Raceway

HEAT RACE: (8 laps) 1. Chase McDermand (#40 McDermand), 2. Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor), 3. Gedd Ross (#51R Johnson), 4. Dillon Morley (#69x Morley), 5. Jeremy Hull (#24 Hull), 6. Robert Bell (#71 Bell), 7. Kurt Mueller (#83 Mueller), 8. Derek Goble (#55 Goble), 9. Chris Bolander (#2 Zero). NT

FEATURE: (15 laps) 1. Adam Taylor, 2. Dillon Morley, 3. Jeremy Hull, 4. Robert Bell, 5. Kurt Mueller, 6. Derek Goble, 7. Chase McDermand, 8. Gedd Ross, 9. Chris Bolander. NT

————————————

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-15 Taylor.

NEW USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET POINTS: 1-Taylor-340, 2-Morley-329, 3-Hull-292, 4-McDermand-291, 5-Ross-270, 6-Mueller-187, 7-Tyson Hart-178, 8-Mitchell Davis-170, 9-Brent Burrows-150, 10-Broc Hunnell-149.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 IMRA MIDGET RACE: June 1 – Fairbury (IL) American Legion Speedway