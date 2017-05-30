Brian Brown – Win at Jackson Sets Up Jackson Nationals!

By Bill W

May 30, 2017 – Brian Brown and the Casey’s General Stores/FVP #21 team got their first win at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota in some time last Friday night. It was a good prelude to this weekend’s Jackson Nationals to be held June 1-3. The Grain Valley, Missouri driver also had another strong showing at Knoxville Raceway, charging from sixth to third, after setting quick time and winning his heat.

Did the car feel better than it has in the past at Jackson on Friday?

We’ve had success at Jackson over the years, but it seems the last couple of times, we haven’t had the balance of the car that we feel we need to be maneuverable. Friday night was kind of the same. We kept making changes, but we didn’t think we made any great gains.

You drew the pole of your heat to start things out.

We started beside Lynton (Jeffrey) there. He got the jump and we ran second. We got lucky when he missed the scales, and we were awarded the win. The redraw went our way because of that, and we ended up starting outside the front row.

How did the feature play out?

Scott (Winters) got a good start and got the lead. Then, we had another lucky break. Kerry (Madsen) had passed us and he went down, hooked a hole and got spun out. I think he was the class of the field all night long. He was going to be tough to beat. We were able to chase Scott down, pass him with seven to go, and go on and win. We don’t feel we had the fastest car all night long, but things fell our way. It was good to get another win up there.

Getting a win has to be a good way to head into the Jackson Nationals.

I’m really looking forward to it. It’s an Outlaw sanctioned race that will pay $25,000 to win. The way the format will be, you need to be fast all night long every night. Hopefully, the guys in the shop and I can put a good game plan together and have a good week.

You came out late in the pack at Knoxville and set another quick time.

We’ve been qualifying well all year long. That’s always good for the crew and the engine builder. We were also able to win our heat again from sixth, which was good. The invert of six for the feature didn’t help us any though.

That put you outside row three to start the feature.

We had a good start, but I made a mistake that let Terry (McCarl) and Kerry back by me. We had to work to get back by Terry, and we passed Austin (McCarl) for fourth. By that time, the top three were pretty much gone. We were lucky enough to get a caution, and got by Kerry on the restart. We ended up third. I think our lap times at the end were comparable to Ian (Madsen) and Brooke (Tatnell), so that was good. Overall, it was a pretty good night.

Brian’s Bits

Brian hit the ground running in his first visit to Knoxville in 2000, but came crashing down to start the 2001 season. In his first appearance at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World”, Brian finished an impressive 6th in the 360 Nationals opener and fourth in the finale behind winner Wayne Johnson, Matt Moro and Larry Neighbors. 410 Knoxville plans for 2001 were dashed in the season opener in Danny Lasoski’s #3 when the motor blew up in hot laps. Brian would return in June and at the Nationals that season. In 2002, things clicked with six wins and a championship in the 360 class before making the jump to 410s for good in 2003.

