Wolfe Wires for Second in a Row at Port Royal

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (June 3, 2017) — Lucas Wolfe of Mechanicsburg wired the field to record his second Port Royal Speedway sprint car win in six days on Saturday night, taking $3,200 for the victory.

The win was Wolfe’s second in as many days after having also won on Friday night at Williams Grove Speeedway and accounting for his win last Monday at Port Royal in the Bob Weikert Memorial, the win at Williams Grove and again at Port Royal on Saturday, Wolfe pushed his six-day accumulated total earnings to $17,000 in 85 total feature laps.

In the 40-lap super late model speedweek main, Jeff Rine of Danville notched the victory after overpowering a 39-car field for the $4,000 victory.

To close out the night, Bill Powell claimed the xtreme stock main event.

Wolfe started second in the 410 sprint car main and was trailed by polesitter Blane Heimbach early as he entered the backmarkers on the eighth lap.

Setting a blistering pace around the big half-mile, Wolfe was annihilating the field, a bit more than a half lap ahead of second place Brock Zearfoss on lap 12 when the only caution flag of the race unfurled.

Prior to the caution, Wolfe had a whopping 7.1 second lead over Zearfoss.

Zearfoss took second from Heimbach on the 10th tour but hadn’t been able to close on Wolfe at all.

The restart saw eighth starter Danny Dietrich up to fourth and Dietrich continued his march forward, taking third on the restart and second from a rebounding Heimbach with nine laps to go.

Wolfe didn’t check out nearly as much during the final stages as Dietrich was at least able to keep him in sight, finishing 3.212 seconds behind at the finish.

A fantastic run from the 14th starting spot for Dylan Cisney excited the fans as the Port Royal driver mustered up to third before the checkers could fall.

Zearfoss was fourth followed by Doug Esh.

Sixth through 10th went to Mike Wagner, Heimbach, TJ Stutts, Rick Lafferty and Joey Hershey.

With the finish, Cisney took a narrow lead in the season point standings over Esh.

Heats went to Stutts and Dietrich.

Rine took the lead from Coleby Frye with a two-car pass on the 14th lap of the super late model feature.

Polesitter Coleby Frye took the lead when the feature bean over Kyle Hardy with fourth starter Rine running third on the first lap.

Hardy made a brief charge for the lead on the ninth tour, getting around for the top spot in the middle of the fourth corner before Frye used his momentum to reclaim the lead as the pair crossed the stripe.

On the 12th tour, Frye brushed the outside wall but stayed under power with the lead and by that time, in heavy traffic, Rine was knocking on Hardy’s door for second.

Rine briefly got second on the 13th tour only to see Hardy race back in front but as both Frye and Hardy got jammed up in traffic trying to pick their way through, Rine stuck his No. 2J low through the third and fourth turns and made a two-car pass of both drivers to net control with 26 laps to go.

The leader saw a 1.3 second lead erased on the 22nd lap with Jason Covert now up to third and with the track cleared, Rine jetted away on the restart leaving everyone else to battle for the top five.

Seventh starter Mason Zeigler blasted from fourth to second for a short time with 11 laps to go only to find Covert, Frye and Kenny Pettyjohn battling him for the spot.

Zeigler was in a solid third with 10 laps to go and although he threw everything he had at Covert for second he couldn’t quite take the spot.

Covert finished 6.139 seconds behind at the finish followed by Zeigler, Pettyjohn and Frye.

Sixth through 10th went to Dan Stone, Dylan Yoder, Mike Lupfer, Rance Garlock and Andy Haus.

Heats went to Frye, Hardy, Zeigler and Garlock.

Twin consolations went to Scott Flickinger and Haus with Frye setting fast time with a lap of 19.229 seconds.

Rine likened the victory in the speedweek main equal to any of his biggest wins at any track, taking note of the quality field in attendance.

Bill Powell took the win in the 15-lap xtreme stock main over Will Brunson, Ryan Zook, Pete Leister and Walt Peters.

Powell started seventh in the field and took the lead on the fifth lap.

It was Powell’s 25th career win in the division.

Feature Finishes

6/3/17

410 sprints, 25 laps: 1. Lucas Wolfe, 2. Danny Dietrich, 3. Dylan Cisney, 4. Brock Zearfoss, 5. Doug Esh, 6. Mike Wagner, 7. Blane Heimbach, 8. TJ Stutts, 9. Rick Lafferty, 10. Joey Hershey, 11. Kody Lehman, 12. Curt Stroup, 13. Rodney Westhafer, 14. Cale Grubb, 15. James Pryde, 16. Jon Brennfleck, 17. George Streaker Sr., 18. George Streaker Jr.

DNS: Steve Buckwalter

Late models, 40 laps: 1. Jeff Rine, 2. Jason Covert, 3. Mason Zeigler, 4. Kenny Pettyjohn, 5. Coleby Frye, 6. Dan Stone, 7. Dylan Yoder, 8. Mike Lupfer, 9. Rance Garlock, 10. Andy Haus, 11. Tim Smith Jr., 12. Trent Brenneman, 13. Steve Campbell, 14. Bryan Bernheisel, 15. Jim Yoder, 16. Kyle Hardy, 17. Danny Snyder, 18. Chad Hollenbeck, 19. Jared Miley, 20. Tim Wilson, 21. Scott Flickinger, 22. Brian Tavenner, 23. Hayes Mattern, 24. Waylon Wagner, 25. Rick Singleton

DNQ: Dave Brouse Jr., Chris Casner, Cody Gray, Tim Gray, Keith Barbara, Justin Kann, Jason Schmidt, Kyle Lee, Matt Parks, Chad Myers, Pancho Lawler, Dave Stamm, Dan Green, Tyler Hershey

Xtreme stocks, 15 laps: 1. Bill Powell, 2. Will Brunson, 3. Ryan Zook, 4. Pete Leister, 5. Walt Peters, 6. Johnny Palm, 7. Josh Bender, 8. Chase Kepner, 9. Darren Rice, 10. Mike Goodwin, 11. Tyler Amtower, 12. Herm Renninger, 13. Kevin Imes

DNS: Corey Kepner