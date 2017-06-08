USAC WEST COAST SPRINTS HEAD TO SANTA MARIA FOR “RON OTTO MEMORIAL”

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 7, 2017… After a successful Ventura show, the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday, June 10th, at Santa Maria Raceway. Promoted by Mike Kappmeyer and co-sanctioned with the Santa Maria 360 Sprints, the annual “Ron Otto Memorial” is the first of three appearances at the Central Coast oval. The action packed card will also feature NMRA TQ Midgets, Hobby Stocks, Sport Mods, Mini Stocks, Senior Mini Dwarfs, and Junior Midgets. Located in Nipomo, California, the pit gates at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 10:00am, the front gates open at 4:00pm, time trials at 4:40pm, and racing will begin at 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT THE FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc. SANTA MARIA MEMBERSHIPS WILL BE HONORED at this event.

Primarily showcasing the NMRA TQ Midgets, the “Ron Otto Memorial” has featured sprint cars for several years. While some details are missing and different series were brought in, Josh Davis won the Bandit 360 Sprint feature in 2005. From 2006 to 2009, “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman, Mike Spencer, Tyler Brown, and Garrett Hansen won under the USAC/CRA 410 banner. In 2010, T.J. Smith claimed the USAC West Coast main event and the shows in 2011 and 2012 were rained out. Since then, sprint cars were dropped from the event with the exception of 2015, when James Herrera won the local 360 main event.

At press time, Santa Maria Raceway has held thirty USAC West Coast Sprint Car events. Peter Murphy won the May 2, 2009 debut and Richard Vander Weerd leads all drivers with five victories. Ryan Bernal set the USAC West Coast qualifying record of 13.529 on September 17, 2011 and “Showtime” Danny Sheridan holds the all-time 360 non-wing record of 13.354 on September 11, 2004. Last year, Brody Roa and Jace Vander Weerd claimed checkered flags and the series win list at Santa Maria is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to the tenth point race, Ryan Bernal (Hollister, California) holds a 24-point advantage over the competition. Piloting Keith Ford’s #73 Edgewater Construction / Sun Valley Ag Transport XXX, Bernal won last Saturday’s “ARP Battle of the Beach Race #1” at Ventura. To date, the 2011 Rookie of the Year has posted five feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Awards, seven top-10 finishes, and 68 feature laps led to his credit. Ryan leads all drivers with thirty-two series wins and will be looking to add the “Ron Otto Memorial” to his resume.

After running fourth at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, Jace Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) has climbed to second in the point chase. Racing the family owned #88 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Jace has three heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 2 feature laps led on the season. As this writing goes to press, the 2010 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year is tied with Peter Murphy for sixth on the series win list and will have his sights on his ninth triumph.

Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) ranks third in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Richard finished eleventh in the “Battle of the Beach.” To date, the 2011 Champion has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and six top-10 finishes on the year. Vander Weerd has nineteen career USAC West Coast victories and will be looking for the “Ron Otto Memorial” victory.

Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) sits fourth in championship point standings. Piloting the family owned #83 Excel Environmental / Lucas Oil ART, Liggett raced to seventh at Ventura after starting nineteenth. At press time, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, one BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 7 feature laps led on the season. Austin is tied for twelfth on the West Coast win list and will have his sights on the $1,500 payday.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) is fifth in the USAC West Coast point chase. Racing Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror XXX, Swanson’s bid for the Ventura lead was erased after damage resulted in a fourteenth place finish. To date, the 2012 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, one BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Award, six top-10 finishes, and 17 feature laps led. Jake has two USAC West Coast wins and will be looking gain valuable points with a Santa Maria win.

Currently tenth in points, Brandon Wiley (Santa Maria, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Steve Hix (Ventura, California) and Steven Garris (Escalon, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Tristan Guardino, Cody Majors, Ryan Timmons, Jeff Sibley, “The Milkman” Joe Stornetta Jr., Max Adams, Ryan Stolz, Shannon McQueen, Kyle Smith, “The G-Man” Geoffrey Strole, and more.

“Junkyard” Jimmy Thompson (Arroyo Grande, California) leads the Santa Maria 360 point chase. “Turd Ferguson” Trent Carter, “G-Man” Geoffrey Strole, Ryan Stolz, James Herrera, Jordan Linson, Billy Butler, Charlie Butcher, Eric Rossi, and Matt Day round out the top-10 in points.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $16 and for more event information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

———————————————–

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016- Brody Roa.

“RON OTTO MEMORIAL” SPRINT CAR WINNERS:

2005-Josh Davis, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Mike Spencer, 2008-Tyler Brown, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-T.J. Smith, 2011-Rain, 2012-Rain, 2013-Not Held, 2014-Not Held, 2015-James Herrera, 2016-Not Held, 2017-??

2017 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS:

5-Ryan Bernal, 1-Danny Faria Jr., 1-Kyle Hirst, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Jake Swanson

SANTA MARIA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS:

5-Richard Vander Weerd, 4-Ryan Bernal, 3-Peter Murphy, 3-Danny Sheridan, 3-Jace Vander Weerd, 2-Danny Faria Jr., 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-T.J. Smith, 1-Greg Alexander, 1-Tristan Guardino, 1-Wes Gutierrez, 1-Davey Pombo, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Craig Stidham.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: