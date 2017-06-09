Stanfill wins Angell Park Badger Opener

From Bryan Gapinski

SUN PRARIE, Wi. (June 8, 2017) — Bryan Stanfill won the 20-lap Mid-State Equipment/Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series feature Thursday Night at Angell Park Speedway. The event kicked off the 81st year of sanctioning midget auto racing for the organization, oldest in the country.

Polesitter Robbbie Ray jumped into the lead at the start followed by Stanfill. Stanfill passed Ray for the lead on the third lap. One lap later Scott Hatton moved into third place. Fifth place running Kurt Mayhew, spun brining out the caution on the seventh lap.

On the restart Stanfill pulled away from Ray, and Hatton, who waged a torrid battle for the runner-up position. Hatton moved into second place at the mid-way point of the event. Two laps later Stanfill’s advantage over Hatton was two seconds. Heavy lapped traffic in the following laps allowed Hatton to close to within two car lengths of the lead with four laps remaining. A caution for a stalled car, set up a two-lap shootout between Stanfill, and Hatton.

Hatton challenged Stanfill for the two-laps but Stanfill edged Hatton by 0.259 seconds driving the RAB owned Spike.Esslinger Ford-Duratech No. 57. Robbie Ray, Buddy Luebke,and Randy Reed completed the top five, which saw the entire feature field finish the event. Reed won the Howard Law Cash Draw, a $200 bonus for a randomly selected feature finishing position.

“It’s fabulous to win at Angell Park, it been a long-time since I’ve been here, the whole RAB crew had the car so perfect it was easy to drive commented the California native.

Badger returns to Angell Park Speedway on Sunday Night June 11 as part of a four division show also featuring the MSA 360 Sprints, Legends, and Dirt Kings Late Model Series.

Badger Midget Auto Racing Association

20-lap Feature: 1. Bryan Stanfill; 2. Scott Hatton; 3. Robbie Ray; 4. Buddy Luebke; 5. Randy Reed; 6. Zack Boden; 7. Zack Emmons; 8. Kyle Koch; 9. Kurt Mayhew; 10. Mike Stroik; 11. Bryce Dunn; 12. John Smith; 13. Don Bigelow; 14.Denny Smith.

8-lap Heat Race Winners: Luebke, Hatton.

Cars Present: 14 Feature Lap Leaders: Ray1-3, Stanfill 4-20.

Current Points: 1. Scott Hatton 94; 3. Robbie Ray 84; 4. Buddy Luebke 79; 5. Randy Reed 62; 5. Zack Boden 57.