Jeff Taylor Wins VSS Feature at Dixieland Speedway

From VSS

Jeff Taylor travels the country running his RaceSaver sprinter and you never know where he may show up next and this week it ended in the winner’s circle. Heats kicked off the warm summer night with Anthony Linkenhoker and Jeff Taylor winning those. Linkenhoker and Taylor paced the field to green with Taylor out first and the top side seemed to be the place to be early. Taylor was out making laps up top as Mike Leraas was in tow with Daren Bolac making his way to Leraas in second. Dixieland is quick short oval and at half way the front pack was getting tight with Jerald Harris now in the group as traffic started to be in the mix. Taylor stayed high as he worked the track as Leraas and Bolac were now swapping second with Harris waiting to see what would open. Baloc made a big push and got by Leraas and was working on Taylor with Harris still fourth. With three to go Bolac got alongside Taylor in turns one and two up high but Taylor had a better line off two and got back in front. The white flag waved with Taylor now clear of traffic and stayed good to the waving checkered flag a car length of local favorite Daren Bolac. At the stripe it was Jeff Taylor, Daren Bolac, Mike Leraas, Jerald Harris, Brian Lawson, Bronzie Lawson 4, Tom Humphries, Anthony Linkenhoker, Tony Harris, Bill Rice, Chris Ware and Charlie Ware. Next Week Saturday night June 17th it’s back to the Valley at Eastside Speedway in Waynesboro, Va.