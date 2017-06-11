Latest News
June 11, 2017 in All Star Circuit of Champions:
Photo Gallery: All Stars at Macon Speedway
June 11, 2017 in All Star Circuit of Champions:
Photo Gallery: All Star Circuit of Champions at Lincoln IL Speedway
June 11, 2017 in Patriot Sprint Tour:
Rick WIlson Wins PST Feature at Brockville
June 11, 2017 in King of the West Sprint Car Series:
Giovanni Scelzi Wins King of the West Feature at Tulare
June 11, 2017 in Uncategorized:
Heath Gets Hot in Dirt Cup Tune Up
June 11, 2017 in Selinsgrove Speedway:
Tomacek Scores First Win of the Season at Selinsgrove
June 11, 2017 in Santa Maria Speedway:
Bernal Wins USAC West Coast Feature at Santa Maria
June 11, 2017 in American Sprint Car Series:
Howard Moore Runs to ASCS Mid-South Victory at Riverside
June 11, 2017 in Park Jefferson International Speedway:
Lutz Wins at Park Jefferson International Speedway
June 11, 2017 in Mercer Raceway Park:
Bauer Wins at Mercer