Brady Bacon Wins ARDC Feature at Williams Grove

USAC EASTERN REGIONAL MIDGETS PRESENTED BY ARDC RACE RESULTS: June 16, 2017 – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania – Williams Grove Speedway – “USAC Triple Crown Showdown”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Ryan Robinson (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 2. Ryan Greth (#4 Lesher), 3. Spencer Bayston (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 4. Alex Bright (#77 Bright), 5. Steve Buckwalter, (#25B Buckwalter), 6. Josh Heckman (#12 Heckman), 7. Shawn Jackson (#7J Jackson), 8. P.J. Gargiulo (#5 JHG), 9. Jason Rice (#57 Rice), 10. Jay Hartman (#24 Myers), 11. Rohan Beasley (#14B Beasley). 2:47.41

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps): 1. Brady Bacon (#76m FMR), 2. Tanner Carrick (#71k Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 3. Thomas Meseraull (#27 Heffner), 4. Tanner Thorson (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 5. Adam Pierson (#76E Mancini), 6. Holly Shelton (#67k Kunz/Curb-Agajanian), 7. Kenny Miller (#23M Miller), 8. Andrew Layser (#35 Lesher), 9. John Heydenreich (#21 Mausteller), 10. Steve Craig (#55 Craig). 2:49.50

FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Tanner Carrick, 3. Tanner Thorson, 4. Spencer Bayston, 5. Ryan Robinson, 6. Holly Shelton, 7. Ryan Greth, 8. P.J. Gargiulo, 9. Shawn Jackson, 10. Kenny Miller, 11. Andrew Layser, 12. Jason Rice, 13. Steve Craig, 14. Alex Bright, 15. Jay Hartman, 16. Josh Heckman, 17. John Heydenreich, 18. Adam Pierson, 19. Rohan Beasley, 20. Steve Buckwalter, 21. Thomas Meseraull. NT

————————————–

**Meseraull flipped at the start of the finish.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Carrick, Laps 2-20 Bacon.

KRS GRAPHICS BRYAN CLAUSON BAD FAST AWARD PASSING POINT LEADER: Tanner Carrick

NEW USAC EASTERN REGIONAL MIDGET POINTS Presented by ARDC: 1-Greth-685, 2-A.Bright-671, 3-Jackson-559, 4-Miller-529, 5-Trevor Kobylarz-484, 6-B.Bright-462, 7-Pierson-461, 8-Tommu Kunsman Jr.-448, 9-Hartman-445, 10-Layser-433.

NEXT USAC EASTERN REGIONAL MIDGET RACE Presented by ARDC: June 30 – Jonestown, PA – Linda’s Speedway