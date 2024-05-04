Ballou wins a USAC Thriller at Eldora

Rossburg, Ohio (5-3-24)- Robert Ballou won a thrilling 30 lap USAC National Championship feature beating leader Kyle Cummins by inches Friday night at Eldora Speedway. Following Ballou and Cummins was Max Adams, Briggs Danner and Matt Westfall.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 3, 2024 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – #LetsRaceTwo – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-16.151; 2. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-16.256; 3. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-16.306; 4. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-16.505; 5. Jake Swanson, 2B, 2B Racing-16.553; 6. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-16.558; 7. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-16.567; 8. Max Adams, 63, F & F-16.573; 9. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-16.581; 10. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-16.605; 11. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-16.612; 12. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-16.632; 13. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-16.652; 14. Todd Hobson, 44, Soudrette-16.761; 15. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-16.781; 16. Kody Swanson, 77, Doran-16.805; 17. Saban Bibent, 98, Wedgewood-16.825; 18. Braxton Cummings, 71B, Cummings-16.838; 19. Jadon Rogers, 17GP, Dutcher-16.855; 20. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-16.908; 21. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-16.974; 22. Chance Crum, 26, Crum-16.989; 23. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-17.029; 24. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-17.063; 25. Matt Goodnight, 39G, Goodnight-17.110; 26. Korbyn Hayslett, 1H, Hayslett-17.114; 27. Ryan Barr, 21B, Barr-17.118; 28. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-17.318; 29. Keith Sheffer II, 86, Sheffer-17.347; 30. Paul Dues, 87, Dues-17.571; 31. Jack James, 99, James-17.592; 32. Bryce Dues, 23D, Dues-18.133.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Saban Bibent, 2. Mitchel Moles, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Zack Pretorius, 5. Hunter Maddox, 6. Jake Swanson, 7. Matt Goodnight, 8. Keith Sheffer II.

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Daison Pursley, 2. Chance Crum, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Braxton Cummings, 6. Todd Hobson, 7. Korbyn Hayslett, 8. Paul Dues. NT

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Seavey, 2. Carson Garrett, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Matt Westfall, 5. Briggs Danner, 6. Ryan Barr, 7. Jack James, 8. Jadon Rogers. NT

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kyle Cummins, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Joey Amantea, 4. Max Adams, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Kody Swanson, 7. Rylan Gray, 8. Bryce Dues. NT

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Jake Swanson, 2. Jadon Rogers, 3. Todd Hobson, 4. Kody Swanson, 5. Ryan Barr, 6. Korbyn Hayslett, 7. Keith Sheffer II, 8. Bryce Dues, 9. Paul Dues, 10. Rylan Gray, 11. Jack James, 12. Matt Goodnight. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Robert Ballou (11), 2. Kyle Cummins (7), 3. Max Adams (9), 4. Briggs Danner (1), 5. Matt Westfall (12), 6. Jadon Rogers (19), 7. Mitchel Moles (14), 8. Carson Garrett (16), 9. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 10. Chase Stockon (22), 11. Logan Seavey (4), 12. Chance Crum (21), 13. Todd Hobson (15), 14. Kody Swanson (17), 15. Daison Pursley (2), 16. C.J. Leary (24), 17. Jake Swanson (8), 18. Hunter Maddox (10), 19. Brady Bacon (13), 20. Joey Amantea (23), 21. Braxton Cummings (18), 22. Justin Grant (3), 23. Zack Pretorius (20), 24. Saban Bibent (6). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Briggs Danner, Laps 4-12 Justin Grant, Laps 13-22 Max Adams, Laps 23-29 Kyle Cummins, Lap 30 Robert Ballou.

**Jack James & Matt Goodnight flipped during the semi.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-590, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-536, 3-C.J. Leary-533, 4-Justin Grant-452, 5-Daison Pursley-440, 6-Kyle Cummins-436, 7-Chase Stockon-428, 8-Robert Ballou-412, 9-Mitchel Moles-405, 10-Brady Bacon-396.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Robert Ballou-47, 2-Joey Amantea-32, 3-Tye Mihocko-32, 4-C.J. Leary-28, 5-Mitchel Moles-28, 6-Alex Bright-27, 7-Jadon Rogers-25, 8-Kyle Cummins-23, 9-Matt Westfall-22, 10-Logan Seavey-21.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 4, 2024 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – #LetsRaceTwo – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: C.J. Leary (16.341)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Kevin Thomas Jr. (16.151)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Saban Bibent

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Daison Pursley

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Logan Seavey

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Kyle Cummins

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Jake Swanson

Hard Charger: Jadon Rogers (19th to 6th)

