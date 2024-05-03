PLACERVILLE CANCELS SATURDAY FOR RAIN

Russell Motorsports Inc. has made the decision to cancel this Saturday’s event at Placerville Speedway due to the immense wet weather that is in the forecast.

Placerville Speedway will return to action on Saturday May 11th with a four-division program during Mother’s Day Madness.

