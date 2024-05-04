Rains bring halt to Attica action

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – A second batch of rain forced the cancellation of the feature events at Attica Raceway Park Friday, May 3 on Sean Moran financial advisor at Morgan Stanley/Impact Credit Union/7L Construction/Rath Builders Supply Night.

After a lengthy delay getting the night started because of rain, all the heats for the Whistle Stop Presents the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models, Fremont Fence 305 Sprints and the dirt trucks were run. Then another batch of rain fell.

The late models and 305 sprints will run make-up features at yet-to-be-determined dates. The total purse for the trucks was split evenly among the 16 competitors.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action, Friday, May 10 for the Eric Phillips 36th Anniversary Classic featuring the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints, the Attica-Oakshade Raceway Late Model Series Challenge and the NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales for the 305 sprints.

Coming Friday, May 17 the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invades Attica Raceway Park. Reserve seats are available by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and clicking on the Kistler Engines Classic banner.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, May 3, 2024

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.372; 2.4X-Zach Kramer, 14.770; 3.36-Seth Schneider, 14.779; 4.29-Rich Farmer, 14.791; 5.12X-Dustin Stroup, 14.803; 6.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.891; 7.49i-John Ivy, 14.995; 8.34-Jud Dickerson, 15.013; 9.7M-Brandon Moore, 15.016; 10.19R-Steve Rando, 15.090; 11.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 15.166; 12.319-Steven Watts, 15.256; 13.51M-Haldon Miller, 15.348; 14.63-Randy Ruble, 15.402; 15.26S-Lee Sommers, 15.483; 16.5M-Mike Moore, 15.519; 17.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 15.792; 18.85-Dustin Feller, 15.963; 19.28S-Chris Smith, 16.275; 20.1S-James Saam, 16.723; 21.26-Jamie Miller, 19.737;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 63-Randy Ruble[1] ; 2. 12X-Dustin Stroup[4] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[2] ; 5. 5M-Mike Moore[5] ; 6. 28S-Chris Smith[6] ; 7. 1S-James Saam[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 7M-Brandon Moore[2] ; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 3. 4X-Zach Kramer[4] ; 4. 319-Steven Watts[5] ; 5. 29-Rich Farmer[3] ; 6. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7] ; 7. 26S-Lee Sommers[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2] ; 2. 49i-John Ivy[1] ; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[4] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[7] ; 6. 34-Jud Dickerson[5] ; 7. 85-Dustin Feller[6]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.5M-Ryan Markham, 16.138; 2.1*-Kyle Moore, 16.169; 3.46-Colin Shipley, 17.010; 4.9P-Jeff Babcock, 17.017; 5.14JR-JR Gentry, 17.121; 6.91-Rusty Schlenk, 17.175; 7.RH03-Gregg Haskell, 17.394; 8.51-Devin Shiels, 17.500; 9.J28-Jason Henderson, 17.803; 10.16-Steve Sabo, 17.848; 11.69R-Doug Baird, 17.982; 12.11-Austin Gibson, 20.339; 13.92-Justin Chance, 20.791; 14.12-Doug Drown, 96.999; 15.2C-Clint Coffman, 97.999; 16.27S-Eric Spangler, 98.999; 17.74-Jeff Warnick, 99.997; 18.50-Ryan Missler, 99.998; 19.94-Mike Bores, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2] ; 2. 46-Colin Shipley[4] ; 3. RH03-Gregg Haskell[1] ; 4. 14JR-JR Gentry[3] ; 5. 50-Ryan Missler[7] ; 6. 11-Austin Gibson[5] ; 7. 92-Justin Chance[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 9P-Jeff Babcock[2] ; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[3] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[1] ; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[4] ; 5. J28-Jason Henderson[5] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[6] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

Dirt Trucks –

Qualifying

1.8-Keith Sorg, 19.908; 2.7B-Shawn Valenti, 20.045; 3.5S-Brad Stuckey, 20.706; 4.4M-Jamie Miller, 20.855; 5.17X-Dustin Keegan, 21.192; 6.32H-Dan Hennig, 21.537; 7.20-Cody Truman, 21.647; 8.1M-Scott Milligan, 22.038; 9.34-Todd Warnick, 22.545; 10.00-Robbie Bohrer, 22.783; 11.56X-Cody Hicks, 23.045; 12.7XP-Cyle Poole, 23.317; 13.51-David Bankey, 24.708; 14.3B-Kaydin Bailey, 25.106; 15.57MS-Mason Stull, 99.999; 16.9S-Tony Parker, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 8-Keith Sorg[4] ; 2. 4M-Jamie Miller[3] ; 3. 32H-Dan Hennig[2] ; 4. 1M-Scott Milligan[1] ; 5. 7XP-Cyle Poole[6] ; 6. 51-David Bankey[7] ; 7. 56X-Cody Hicks[5] ; 8. 3B-Kaydin Bailey[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 7B-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 2. 20-Cody Truman[1] ; 3. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2] ; 4. 00-Robbie Bohrer[6] ; 5. 5S-Brad Stuckey[3] ; 6. 57MS-Mason Stull[7] ; 7. 34-Todd Warnick[5] ; 8. 9S-Tony Parker[8]

A-Main 1 – (15 Laps)