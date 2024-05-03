We have been forced to cancel tonights racing action due to rains received in the last hour.
We will try again next Friday May 10th, with the running of the 4th annual Mike Streicher Memorial, featuring the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets, the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks, and Dirt Track Truck Series.
Pit gates open at 4:30, Grandstand gates open at 5PM. Hotlaps at 6:30PM, and racing 7:30PM
General admission for ages 16 and older is $12, ages 11 to 15 is $6, and kids 10 and younger admitted FREE.
Pit passes for all ages are $30.
Limaland Rained Out
