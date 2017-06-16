Oswego Speedway Small Block Supers Hit the Road this Sunday

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 16, 2016) – The stars and cars of Oswego Speedway’s Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supermodifieds will hit the road for Father’s Day this Sunday, June 18 for a 50-lap, $1,000 to win special as part of the brand new Lighthouse Lanes SBS Series at the Evans Mills Speedway.

The traveling series, sponsored by longtime speedway supporter and owner of Lighthouse Lanes in Oswego, Bob Hoefer, is under the leadership of series coordinator Mike Bruce, who is a weekly campaigner and many time feature winner at Oswego in the Bruce Racing No. 22 along with Camden Proud as series promoter. Proud took over the role of public relations director at Oswego prior to the 2017 season and can also be seen in weekly competition at the ‘Steel Palace’ behind the wheel of the Proud Motorsports No. 54. Bruce is looking forward to hitting the road with the SBS class in an attempt to expand the division not only at Oswego, but across the region. He hopes Oswego fans and teams will support Sunday’s action presented by Route 37 Building Supply and Bruce Construction.

“We are very excited to head out to Evans Mills this weekend,” Bruce said. “I have been looking forward to this event since we first announced it in early April. We have had a large list of teams showing interest along with a huge deal of support at our fundraiser last month coupled with some sponsors that jumped onboard. I’m expecting a solid car count and hope that all of our Oswego teams and fans will continue to support the new series as we provide everyone with a place to compete and watch a race for the next couple of weeks while we are off at our home track. I think it will be a fantastic show and we thank the Evans Mills Speedway for having us. Hopefully it’s a great event for everyone involved.”

Several familiar names will take part in Sunday’s action including Oswego Speedway regulars Dalton Doyle, Rob Pullen, James Babcock, Cameron Rowe, Mark Castiglia, Bruce, Cameron Black, Jesse Bearup, and Greg O’Connor.

Expected to join the familiar names of the Pathfinder Bank SBS division are returning drivers JJ Andrews, Tim Proud, Steve Woods, Ron Pratt, Vern LaFave, and more TBA.

Pit gates will open at 2:30pm this Sunday at the Evans Mills Speedway with grandstand gates opening at 3:30pm for the start of practice. Racing will begin at 5pm. General admission tickets are just $10 and can be purchased at the track. Kids 15 and under are FREE at the Evans Mills Speedway. Pit passes are $25. For more information, log on to EvansMillsSpeedway.com.

To receive the latest updates from the Lighthouse Lanes SBS Series, LIKE Lighthouse Lanes SBS Series on Facebook or FOLLOW on Twitter @LHLSBSupers. A new website is also in the works, LighthouseLanesSBSSeries.com, which will be made available later this weekend.