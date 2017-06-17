Brian Brown on Top at Randolph County Raceway with Lucas Oil ASCS

From Bryan Hulbert

MOBERLY, Mo. (June 16, 2017) For the 22nd time, Brian Brown found his way to victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, charging seventh to first in the series debut at the high-banked Randolph County Raceway on Friday night.

“We’re just happy to be here, we had a fast car,” said Brown who thanked his crew and sponsors for their dedication and hard work. “We’ve been messed up the past two weeks, so it was important to come here tonight and run well. To beat these guys from seventh, it’s pretty awesome.”

Topping Round 6 of the 2017 ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek and Bob Westphal Memorial Cup in the FVP/Casey’s General Store No. 21, Brown had his work cut out as the closing laps had him going head-to-head with 2015 series champion, Aaron Reutzel.

Trading slide jobs through slower traffic, the advantage went to the Precision Catalyst No. 87, but the caution on Lap 22 sent things back into the hands of Brian Brown. Holding the field to the exit of the fourth turn, Aaron held the No. 21 Maxim/Garrett machine at bay but with momentum building, Brown leapt to the point as Aaron was left to contend with Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

Building his charge, the run for the lead ended on Lap 23 as the No. 87 stumbled and hopped up the track through turns three and four, with the final destination being the trailer as the left rear tire went down.

Pulling the caution for the third time, the restart was all Brian Brown with his advantage 1.731 seconds over Sam Hafertepe, Jr. who, raced with Aaron throughout most of the opening laps, had his hands full with Ian Madsen through the final laps.

Madsen was third with Wayne Johnson trailing. Completing the top five was Jonathan Cornell who climbed from the 12th starting spot.

Dustin Morgan came up four spots to finish sixth with Matt Covington seventh. Seth Bergman from 15th came up to eighth with Johnny Herrera earning the CP-Carrillo Hard Charger of the night with his eight spot run to ninth. Jay Russell completed the top-ten.

A field of 32 drivers were on hand for the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Four Heat Races were won by Tony Bruce, Jr., Matt Covington, Brian Brown, and Wayne Johnson. The night’s B-Main was topped by Johnny Herrera. Provisional starts were utilized by Jake Greider and Kameron Key, who was given a Promoter’s Provisional.

A busy Speedweek is set to come to a close as the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network heads for the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks”, Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. on Saturday, June 17. Hot Laps roll at 7:00 P.M. (CDT).

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

ASCS Warrior Region

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, Mo.

Friday, June 16, 2017

Speedweek Round 6

Car Count: 32

Pizza Express of Oklahoma Heat Races: (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [2]; 2. 18-Ian Madsen, [5]; 3. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [4]; 4. 93-Dustin Morgan, [7]; 5. 21D-Miles Paulus, [3]; 6. 34-Corey Nelson, [6]; 7. 31W-Justin Webb, [1]; (DNS) 1M-Danny Lasoski,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [2]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]; 3. 23-Seth Bergman, [1]; 4. 1-Justin Henderson, [8]; 5. 87B-Jason Barney, [7]; 6. 27-Danny Thoman, [6]; 7. 20G-Jake Greider, [5]; 8. 22-Dustin Barks, [3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Brian Brown, [1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [4]; 3. 17-Josh Baughman, [3]; 4. 76-Jay Russell, [5]; 5. 17W-Harli White, [6]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton, [7]; 7. 93X-Taylor Walton, [2]; 8. 12S-Kameron Key, [8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [2]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [4]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee, [1]; 4. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 5. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [5]; 6. 84-Scott Bogucki, [8]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton, [7]; 8. 41A-Andee Beierle, [3]

BMRS B-Main (Top 6 from each advance to the A-Feature):

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [4]; 2. 84-Scott Bogucki, [3]; 3. 17W-Harli White, [2]; 4. 21D-Miles Paulus, [6]; 5. 87B-Jason Barney, [1]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton, [5]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton, [9]; 8. 20G-Jake Greider, [10]; 9. 93X-Taylor Walton, [12]; 10. 12S-Kameron Key, [11]; 11. 41A-Andee Beierle, [14]; 12. 34-Corey Nelson, [7]; 13. 31W-Justin Webb, [13]; 14. 1M-Danny Lasoski, [16]; (DNS) 27-Danny Thoman, ; (DNS) 22-Dustin Barks,

Protect the Harvest A-Feature:

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21-Brian Brown, [7]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]; 3. 18-Ian Madsen, [5]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [6]; 5. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [12]; 6. 93-Dustin Morgan, [10]; 7. 95-Matt Covington, [1]; 8. 23-Seth Bergman, [15]; 9. 45X-Johnny Herrera, [17]; 10. 76-Jay Russell, [14]; 11. 1-Justin Henderson, [9]; 12. 99-Skylar Gee, [16]; 13. 84-Scott Bogucki, [18]; 14. 20G-Jake Greider, [23]; 15. 87-Aaron Reutzel, [4]; 16. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [11]; 17. 12S-Kameron Key, [24]; 18. 87B-Jason Barney, [21]; 19. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [8]; 20. 21D-Miles Paulus, [20]; 21. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 22. 17W-Harli White, [19]; 23. 17-Josh Baughman, [13]; 24. 7M-Chance Morton, [22]

Lap Leader(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1-2, 11; Aaron Reutzel 3-10, 12-17, 20-23; Brian Brown 18-19, 24-25

CP-Carrillo Hard Charger: Johnny Herrera +8

FSR High Point Driver: Ian Madsen

Provisional(s): Jake Greider / Kameron Key (Promoter)