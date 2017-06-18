Wolfe Makes Late-Race Pass to Win Baps Night Feature at Lincoln Speedway

From Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (June 17, 2017) – Lucas Wolfe took advantage of one of his few opportunities in lapped traffic with just over a lap to go to score the $4,200 top prize in Saturday’s BAPS Night 410 sprint car feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Wolfe, who picked up the $1,000 bonus from BAPS with the win, set fast time on the night and started fourth. He quickly advanced to second at the start and chased polesitter and race-long leader Gerard McIntyre, Jr. the entire way, pulling onto McIntyre’s bumper for restart following the event’s only caution for a spinning Anthony Macri in turn two of lap 16.

By that time, Brian Montieth had come from his 14th starting spot to pass Danny Dietrich and move into fifth just before the caution.

Wolfe was unable to stay with McIntyre for the next several laps until the leaders hit lapped traffic with five laps to go.

“Gerard was very good…way better…especially off of two. I thought I might get some opportunities and was fortunate to get a good start and get by Freddie. I was never able to close seriously on McIntyre,” said Wolfe in victory lane, “He was able to navigate traffic pretty well. So after the restart, I thought I might have to try and find something that was a little different.”

“I was pretty good on the bottom down there off of two. I could never make anything work in three and four, and just kept trying. I was really overdriving trying to keep up with him,” said Wolfe, “Fortunately, once we got to traffic, it all played out correct for me. It slowed him up enough to give me a few shots at him, and was finally able to make one stick there at the end.”

Wolfe’s race-winning pass came in the midst of lapped traffic while exiting turn four with the white flag waving.

McIntyre tried his best to reclaim the lead in turns one of two of lap 25, but settled for second, with Brian Montieth making a late-race pass to get by Freddie Rahmer for third. Rahmer and Cory Haas completed the top five.

Sixth through tenth were Danny Dietrich, Chad Trout, Tim Glatfelter, Billy Dietrich, and Robbie Kendall.

Heats for the “410” Sprints were won by Kendall, Billy Dietrich, and Haas. Fast time in time trials over the 21-car 410 sprint field was set by Wolfe with a one-lap time of 13.624-seconds (99.090 MPH).

Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold became the tenth different winner in ten 2017 “358” sprint car events after starting eighth and taking the race lead from outside front row starter and race-long leader Mike Bittinger following a lap four restart.

Arnold picked up a $300 bonus from BAPS to round out his $1,300 win, the third of his career at Lincoln.

Points leader Adrian Shaffer continued his streak of top five finishes by crossing second. Third through fifth were 11th-starting Doug Hammaker, Cody Fletcher, and Bittinger. Sixth through tenth were polesitter Landon Myers, Todd Rittenhouse, Jr., Matt Findley, Brie Hershey, and Brent Shearer.

Heats for the 23 “358” Sprints were won by Chris Frank, Shaffer, and Fletcher.

RACE RESULTS

Saturday, June 17, 2017

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

BAPS NIGHT

LAWRENCE CHEVROLET 410 SPRINTS

410 Sprint Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe ($4,200); 2. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 3. 21-Brian Montieth; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 39-Cory Haas; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich; 10. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 11. 5-Tyler Ross; 12. 59-Jim Siegel; 13. 87-Alan Krimes; 14. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 15. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 16. 39M-Anthony Macri; 17. 21T-Scott Fisher; 18. 3B-Randy Baughman; 19. 27G-Jay Galloway; 20. 17-Cole Young; 21. 30-Seth Kerchner (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Gerard McIntyre, Jr. (1-18), Lucas Wolfe (19-20)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 2. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 5-Tyler Ross; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 17-Cole Young; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF). No Time

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 21-Brian Montieth; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 3B-Randy Baughman. Time – 2:22.026

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) – 1. 39-Cory Haas; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri; 3. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 4. 27G-Jay Galloway; 5. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 6. 1X-Chad Trout; 7. 30-Seth Kerchner (DNF). Time – 2:23.016

Time Trial Results – 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 13.624 (99.090 MPH); 2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.682; 3. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr., 13.770; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 13.823; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.828; 6. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.840; 7. 5-Tyler Ross, 13.907; 8. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 13.928; 9. 39-Cory Haas, 13.933; 10. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 13.988; 11. 8-Billy Dietrich, 13.993; 12. 39M-Anthony Macri, 14.011; 13. 87-Alan Krimes, 14.053; 14. 21-Brian Montieth, 14.130; 15. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 14.130; 16. 17-Cole Young, 14.143; 17. 59-Jim Siegel, 14.171; 18. 27G-Jay Galloway, 14.362; 19. 21T-Scott Fisher, 14.388; 20. 3B-Randy Baughman, 14.409; 21. 30-Seth Kerchner, 14.990.

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS 358 SPRINTS

358 Sprint Feature Finish (20 Laps) – 1. 23-Chris Arnold ($1,300); 2. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 3. 66-Doug Hammaker; 4. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 5. 12B-Mike Bittinger; 6. 19M-Landon Myers; 7. 23R-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr.; 8. 28-Matt Findley; 9. 97-Brie Hershey; 10. 12-Brent Shearer; 11. 00-Chris Frank; 12. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 13. 19S-Steve Drevicki; 14. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 15. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 16. 59-Steve Wilbur; 17. 59T-Tim Stallings; 18. 21X-Kyle Abrahims; 19. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 20. 5A-Zachary Allman; 21. 5-Phil Walter (DNF); 22. 38D-Kyle Denmyer (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Mike Bittinger (1-3), Chris Arnold (4-20)

358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps) – 1. 00-Chris Frank; 2. 23R-Todd Rittenhouse, Jr.; 3. 23-Chris Arnold; 4. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 5. 59T-Tim Stallings; 6. 21T-Kyle Abrahims; 7. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF); 8. 11D-Kody Hartlaub (DNF). No Time

358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps) – 1. 27S-Adrian Shaffer; 2. 66-Doug Hammaker; 3. 12B-Mike Bittinger; 4. 5-Phil Walter; 5. 12-Brent Shearer; 6. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 7. 5A-Zachary Allman; 8. 8-Kenny Kuhn. Time – 2:29.31

358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps) – 1. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 2. 97-Brie Hershey; 3. 19M-Landon Myers; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 6. 19S-Steve Drevicki; 7. 59-Steve Wilbur. Time – 2:32.13