Arctic Cat All Star visit to Merritt Speedway on July 1 cancelled

By Tyler Altmeyer

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (June 22, 2017) – A collective decision between Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions and Merritt Speedway officials resulted in the cancellation of the Saturday, July 1, visit to Merritt Speedway in Lake City, Michigan. Track officials and Series representatives hope to work together in bringing the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions back to Michigan in the future.

The Arctic Cat All Star visit to Kokomo (IN) Speedway on Friday, June 30, is still on as planned. If needed, Saturday, July 1, will serve as the rain date for the Kokomo Speedway program.

The one-night All Star return to Kokomo Speedway will be complete with qualifying time trials and heat race competition, headlined with a $5,000-to-win main event. The USAC SpeeD2 Midgets will also be on the evening card, creating a “must-see” experience for any open wheel enthusiast. In addition, The Cushion will be on hand to provide a live, pay-per-view broadcast via www.thecushion.com.

Those who would like to purchase advance tickets for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions invasion of Kokomo Speedway on June 30 can do so by visiting: http://tickets.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=1528. General Admission: $25; Reserved seating (top ten rows of main grandstand): $30; Children 10 years and younger will be admitted into general admission for free. All tickets will also be available at the track on the day of the event. Pit passes are $35.

The private Tony Stewart autograph session, slated to be held at the Tony Stewart merchandise trailer just outside of the main ticket booth, will also be conducted as scheduled. An exact time will be announced next week before the event. Only those who purchased one of the first 150 pre-sale tickets will be eligible to attend the private autograph session

