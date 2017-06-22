USCS Sprint Speedweek 2017 Finale at Riverside Speedway rained out and postponed until July 1st

By Pete Walton

June 22, 2017 – Due to overnight rain and the impending bad weather predicted starting today from tropical storm Cindy, the Thursday Thunder / USCS Sprint Speedweek 2017 Finale scheduled for tonight (June 22) at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas has been cancelled (for this evening) and postponed for a little over one week until Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.

With an 80% chance of rain today increasing to almost a 100% chance of precipitation tonight, the United Sprint Car Series and Riverside International Speedway officials have made the mutual decision to postpone the event and hope for better weather on July 1st.