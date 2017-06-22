USCS Sprint Speedweek 2017 Finale at Riverside Speedway rained out and postponed until July 1st
By Pete Walton
June 22, 2017 – Due to overnight rain and the impending bad weather predicted starting today from tropical storm Cindy, the Thursday Thunder / USCS Sprint Speedweek 2017 Finale scheduled for tonight (June 22nd) at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas has been cancelled (for this evening) and postponed for a little over one week until Saturday, July 1st at 7:30 p.m.
With an 80% chance of rain today increasing to almost a 100% chance of precipitation tonight, the United Sprint Car Series and Riverside International Speedway officials have made the mutual decision to postpone the event and hope for better weather on July 1st.
For Riverside International Speedway info, please visit their Facebook page or the track’s Official website found at www.riversideinternationalspeedway.com For more United Sprint Car Serie information visit www.uscsracing.com or call USCS at 770-865-6097.