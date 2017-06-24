Alex Sewell Tackles Heartland Park Topeka in ASCS Red River/Warrior Showdown

From Bryan Hulbert

TOPEKA, Kan. (June 23, 2017) – Topping a field of 22 in the series debut at the three-eighths mile Heartland Park Topeka clay oval, Oklahoma’s Alex Sewell was the top-dog with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps and the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Taking the green from third, the eventual winner gave chase to the No. 82 of Jordan Boston. Slipping high on the sixth rotation, Boston left the door wide open for Sewell to advance to the point.

Charging from sixth, Missouri’s Jonathan Cornell crossed runner-up with Miles Paulus third. NCRA regular Jeremy Campbell took in the show with a fourth place finish. Traveling from Tennessee, Terry Gray completed the top-five.

Jordan Boston ended up slipping back to finish sixth with Morgan Turpen seventh from 11th. Kade Morton, Chris Morgan, and Don Droud, Jr. rounded out the night’s top-ten.

Racing action continues this weekend for the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. on Saturday, June 24. The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Red River Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products returns to competition on July 7 at Wichita Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Race Results:

ASCS Red River vs. ASCS Warrior

Heartland Park Topeka – Topeka, Kan.

Friday, June 23, 207

Car Count: 22

Impact Signs Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Miles Paulus, [1]; 2. 10-Terry Gray, [2]; 3. 81A-Chris Morgan, [3]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [6]; 5. 2-Don Droud Jr, [5]; 6. 44-Jared Sewell, [4]; 7. 83V-Chris Solomon, [7]

Impact Signs Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [2]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell, [6]; 3. 37-Brian Beebe, [1]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton, [4]; 5. 10M-Morgan Turpen, [7]; 6. 92J-J.R. Topper, [5]; 7. 3Z-Zach Davis, [3]

Impact Signs Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7M-Chance Morton, [1]; 2. 82-Jordan Boston, [7]; 3. 36-Jason Martin, [6]; 4. 7-Paul Solomon, [4]; 5. 27-Danny Thoman, [3]; 6. 93-Taylor Walton, [5]; 7. 46-Dusty Murray, [2]

Pizza Express of OK A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell, [3]; 2. 28-Jonathan Cornell, [6]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus, [2]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, [4]; 5. 10-Terry Gray, [5]; 6. 82-Jordan Boston, [1]; 7. 10M-Morgan Turpen, [11]; 8. 8M-Kade Morton, [12]; 9. 81A-Chris Morgan, [9]; 10. 2-Don Droud Jr, [14]; 11. 27-Danny Thoman, [15]; 12. 93-Taylor Walton, [17]; 13. 7M-Chance Morton, [8]; 14. 7-Paul Solomon, [13]; 15. 44-Jared Sewell, [18]; 16. 83V-Chris Solomon, [19]; 17. 3Z-Zach Davis, [20]; 18. 37-Brian Beebe, [10]; 19. 46-Dusty Murray, [21]; 20. 92J-J.R. Topper, [16]; 21. 36-Jason Martin, [7]