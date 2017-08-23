World of Outlaws Invade Silver Dollar Speedway

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, CA – (August 23, 2017) … The Greatest Show on Dirt, The World of Outlaws, returns to the historic Silver Dollar Speedway as part of the 64th Anniversary of the Gold Cup Race of Champions. The annual four-day event will kick off on Wednesday night, September 6th, and end with the Saturday night 40-lap finale featuring the World of Outlaws. The World of Outlaws are set to race for two nights beginning with Friday night, September 8th and concluding the next night.

Friday night, September 8th reserved ticket is $45.00 while general admission is $30.00. The September 9th Saturday night finale is $55.00 for a reserved ticket and $40.00 for general admission. Fans can purchase reserved grandstand tickets by calling (530) 350-7275. On-line ticket information can be found at http://goldcup.silverdollarspeedway.com/

Leading the Outlaws charge is Fargo, North Dakota’s Donny Schatz. This year, Schatz embarked on his 25th year of racing with the past ten seasons driving for three-time NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. The eight-time World of Outlaw champion is currently leading the points once again this season. Schatz leads the Outlaws with 17-wins and 46 top five main event finishes. He recently won his 10th Knoxville Nationals title that solidified his reign as the greatest sprint car driver of the past decade. Schatz enters the Gold Cup with two previous wins coming early in his career in 2004 and recently with a 2015 triumph.

Grass Valley, CA driver Brad Sweet currently holds down the second spot in the point standings. While the wins haven’t materialized, four this season, it has been the consistency of his Kasey Kahne Racing No. 49 that has propelled him into the second spot. Sweet leads the Outlaws with 53 top-ten main event finishes. His 44 top-five finishes are only second to Schatz. Growing up in Northern California, Sweet is familiar with the Silver Dollar Speedway and has four career Chico wins. Yet, he is still lacking that World of Outlaw win at one of his home tracks.

In 2017, Watertown, Connecticut’s David Gravel has shown he is at the top of his game. Gravel has 13-wins this season and 49 top-ten finishes. Gravel holds down the third spot in points. He, like Sweet, is also looking for his first Outlaw win at Chico. Owasso, OK driver Daryn Pittman is teammates at Kasey Kahne Racing with Sweet and currently holds down the fourth spot. Pittman is the 2006 Gold Cup Champion. Bixby, OK driver Shane Stewart pilots the Larson/Marks No.2 and has been close on several occasions to winning on the Saturday night finale. Jason Johnson of Eunice, LA recently picked up his third Outlaw win in 2017 and hopes to ride that momentum into Chico. Nashville, TN resident and California native Paul McMahan is a sentimental favorite at Chico. McMahan has 15 career wins at Silver Dollar Speedway.

Local challengers include last year’s Gold Cup Champion Rico Abreu from Rutherford, CA. Paradise’s Kyle Hirst has seven wins at Silver Dollar Speedway this season and has been the top local in California. Auburn’s Andy Forsberg looks to wrap up his third driving title at Silver Dollar Speedway this Friday night. Roseville’s Sean Becker has three wins this season at Chico. Friday night top competitor’s entered into the Gold Cup include Chico’s Michael Ing, Redding’s Chase Majdic and Princeton’s Mason Moore.

Wednesday night, September 6th, the Civil War 360-Winged Sprint Car Series and C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour continue their charge towards crowning a yearlong champion. In fact, Wednesday night marks the finale for the Civil War Series. Reserved seating is $25.00 and general admission is as low as $10.00 a ticket. Thursday night, September 7th, the Amsoil USAC/CRA non-wing sprint cars and BCRA/USAC Midget Series will highlight traditional open wheel racing. Reserved seating is $30.00. General admission ticket is just $15.00. On both nights, kids 11 and under are admitted free with paying adult in the general admission seating area.

Seating charts, Gold Cup activities and general information can be found on line at www.goldcup.silverdollarspeedway.com