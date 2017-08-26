Steve Irwin 2017 SOD MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge Champ



By John Naida

ERIE, MI (August 25, 2017) – Steve Irwin (Fenton, MI) is the 2017 Engine Pro Sprints On Dirt presented by ARP MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge champion. The four-race Challenge had four different winners with Irwin finishing in the top five in all four races to take the championship.

The MAHLE/Clevite BLC was scheduled for five different speedways; Baer Field Motorsports Park, Thunderbird Raceway, Merritt Speedway, Crystal Motor Speedway, and Manistee County Fairgrounds Speedway. The final scheduled BLC race at Manistee was rained out on August 4th, and the make-up date of August 18th also fell victim to inclement weather.

Shawn Valenti (Delta, OH) took the first BLC race at Baer Field Motorsports Part on May 21st after an exciting battle with Joe Swanson. Irwin finished 5th. Chad Blonde took race #2 at Thunderbird Raceway on June 10th with a last lap pass of Thomas Schinderle. Irwin finished 3rd. Ryan Ruhl won the 3rd BLC race at Merritt Speedway on July 8th. Brad Lamberson finished 2nd, Gregg Dalman 3rd, Mike Astrauskas 4th, and Irwin 5th. The 4th race, at Crystal Motor Speedway on July 15th, was just what Irwin needed. He drove to a convincing win on one of his favorite speedways over Thomas Schinderle and Shawn Valenti.

Irwin collected $1,000 for winning the MAHLE/Clevite Beyond Limits Challenge championship. Thomas Schinderle (2nd), Gregg Dalman (3rd), Chris Jones (4th), and Robert Bulloch (5th) also shared in the point fund. Irwin is now guaranteed a starting spot in the Mike Olrich Memorial Race at Crystal Motor Speedway on September 2nd.

