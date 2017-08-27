Baker Wins at Wayne County Speedway

By Mike Swanger

It was the final night of points racing at NAPA Wayne County Speedway on Ray’s Garage night and Wayne County Law Enforcement night as all four track championships went down to the final night. In race action, Shreve’s Trevor Baker led all the way in the Fisher Performance Sprint main surviving a late race incident to collect his 1st ever Sprint win aboard the Coblentz Trucking, Exodus Cycles, and Baker MHT #45. Winning his heat race and starting on the pole, Baker would blast off into the lead at the drop of the green flag as Brad Haudenschild and Danny Mumaw dueled for second. That battle continued until lap nine when Jason Dolick went sliding into the infield to bring out the caution and Mumaw would pull off with front end problems as that ended both drivers night. On the restart, Baker would build up another big gap over Haudenshild as Dan McCarron would be third followed by Steve Butler and Mitch Harble as Jordan Ryan began his move to the front. Another caution on lap 17 would bunch the field back together again but once again Baker would drive away on the restart as Ryan moved into 4th. Haudenshild was able to track down Baker in the closing laps and with back markers in front of them and coming out of turn four with the white flag ready to wave, the two front runners bumped and Haudenschild went sliding into the infield stopping his night and Baker was able to hang on to the lead. In his 1st year of 410 Sprint racing, the 21 year old would quickly finish out the last two laps to win his 1st Sprint win as Michigan driver, McCarron made his first trip to Napa WCS a good one with a second place finish with Ryan, Harble and Tracy Hines following. Dolick and Mumaw topped the heats. Andrew Palker, who started 20th after hitting the guardrail in his heat race, finished 7th which was good enough to clinch the his third Track Championship.

Allan Baker would set the pace for the opening two circuits of the Kar Connection Super Late Model feature as fifth starting Doug Drown would be second at the end of the first lap and overtake Baker on lap three and never look back and pocket his fifth win of the season and lock up his third Track Championship. The only thing that slowed the Hall’s Auto Sales, Efco Lawn Equipment and ABR Farms #240 of Drown would be a couple of cautions. an early one on lap seven was for Ryan Markham who spun while racing Matt Irey and Craig Wolford for third. As the green flag waved again, J R Gentry put himself into play as he slipped past Baker and Irey for third and on the next trip around would take second from Wolford. As Gentry tried to chase down Drown, Markham had recovered from his spin and reclaimed third from Wolford and Irey with five laps to go. Drown would cross the finish line about a half straight away advantage over Gentry with Markham third and Irey beating out Wolford for fourth in the battle of the #36’s. Heat winners were Gentry, Markham and Drown.

Coshocton’s John Wilson made his first trip ever to ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ a memorable one has he went flag to flag in the Lowes Super Stock feature for his win. Driving the Lity Scrap Yard and Charger Trucking #7, Wilson left the rest of the field battle for second as Jordan James, Bob Daugherty, Gary Hensel Jr., Paul Holmes and Kyle Moore all were trading positions every lap and that gave Wilson some breathing room. James and Daugherty would flip flop second until lap 15 when Daugherty would take second as Moore would move into third. With three circuits to go, Moore took second from Daugherty and with the checkered flag waving, made a run at Wilson coming out of turn four but Wilson held him off by a car length and pull into the Summit Racing victory lane with the win. Moore finished second while Daugherty captured third as all Daugherty had to do was start the feature to secure the Track Championship, his second as his first was back in 1992. James finished fourth as Hensel Jr. beat out Paul Holmes for fifth. Wilson, Hensel Jr. and Daugherty notched the heat wins.

Grabbing the point from his outside front row starting position, Smithville’s Brad Hensel led all the all to post his fifth WQKT 104.5 Mini Stock win of the year. Driving the JoyRide Transportation and D J Directional #28, Brad Hensel never let Doug Hensel get close enough to challenge for the win. Cory Staley would run third and that finish would lock up his 1st Track Championship. Finishing 4th was Stephen Crowe while 14th starting Brian Dawson worked his way through the pack to take fifth. Jordan James, Staley, and Brad and Doug Hensel posted the heat wins while Justin Cranmore led the way in the last chance race.

All drivers were in competition for the Contingency Connection’s Racer Reward’s nightly and yearly awards of nearly $100,000.

Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions return next Sunday, September 3rd for the Pete Jacobs Memorial paying $10,000 to win. The Lowes Super Stock will also be on the racing card.

NAPA WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY RESULTS

Saturday, August 26, 2017

FISHER PERFORMANCE SPRINTS

Heat 1 Trevor Baker, Dan McCarron, Kris Davis, Tyler Dunn, Bill Ault, Dylan Kingan, Nick Patterson#23

Heat 2 Jason Dolick, Brad Haudenschild, Mitch Harble, Stuart Brubaker, Clay Riney, Jamie Myers, Andrew Palker

Heat 3 Danny Mumaw, Jordan Ryan, Steve Butler, Tracy Hines, Nick Patterson#33, Andy Fike, Troy Kingan dns

Feature Trevor Baker, Dan McCarron, Jordan Ryan, Mitch Harble, Tracy Hines, Clay Riney, Andrew Palker, Stuart Brubaker, Tyler Dunn, Jamie Myers, Steve Butler, Kris Davis, Brad Haudenschild, Nick Patterson#33, Andy Fike, Bill Ault, Jason Dolick, Danny Mumaw, Troy Kingan, Dylan Kingan, Nick Patterson#23 dns