Kinser and Haudenschild Return for a Chance at Gold Cup Glory

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, CA – (August 27, 2017) … Throughout the previous 63 years of the annual running of the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the event has thrived because of its rich history of legendary last names. Locally, the names like Kaeding, Anderson, Boyd and even Larson have echoed over the loud speakers. Of course, this race has also been built upon one name; The World of Outlaws. Drivers like Kinser, Swindell, Doty, Blaney, Haudenschild and now Schatz have carried the series for the better part of five decades, dating back to the 1978 inaugural World of Outlaw event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Texas.

Once again, the Gold Cup at Silver Dollar Speedway will feature some familiar names when the World of Outlaws race on Friday night, September 8th and Saturday night September 9th. Legendary driver and three-time Gold Cup Champion Jac Haudenschild of Wooster, OH will make his return to Chico driving the locally owned Elk Grove Ford/Roth Investments-Stenhouse Jr./Wood Racing No.17. Affectionately called “The Wild Child,” Haudenschild is beloved by local fans for his electrifying driving style and friendly personality. Haudenschild, now 59-years-old, thrives at Chico and could end up back in victory lane Saturday night.

Another Haudenschild will get his chance at Gold Cup glory. Jac’s son, Sheldon, is currently the leading contender for the World of Outlaws Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award. Sheldon is presently seventh in the overall point standings. Sheldon drivers the Southern Pacific Farms/Rico Abreu Racing No. 93 and is still searching for his first main event win with the World of Outlaws in 2017. The future is bright for the 23-year-old Sheldon, who two days ago picked up a career best second place finish at Black Hills Speedway.

After taking a year off from the World of Outlaw tour, Bloomington, Indiana’s Kraig Kinser returns to a track where his last name is King when it comes to Gold Cup royalty. Kinser is a third-generation sprint car driver, who has followed in his father’s footsteps by competing on the sprint car tour. His dad, Steve Kinser, is a 20-time World of Outlaw champion and a 12-time winner of the Gold Cup Race of Champions. Kraig, has 16-career World of Outlaw wins including the 2005 Knoxville Nationals. Kinser picked up his lone win so far in 2017 on July 6th at Deer Creek Speedway. The 33-year-old is currently 8th in the World of Outlaw Standings.

The Greatest Show on Dirt, The World of Outlaws, returns to the historic Silver Dollar Speedway as part of the 64th Anniversary of the Gold Cup Race of Champions. The annual four-day event will kick off on Wednesday night, September 6th, and end with the Saturday night 40-lap finale featuring the World of Outlaws. The World of Outlaws are set to race for two nights beginning with Friday night, September 8th and concluding the next night.

Friday night, September 8th reserved ticket is $45.00 while general admission is $30.00. The September 9th Saturday night finale is $55.00 for a reserved ticket and $40.00 for general admission. Fans can purchase reserved grandstand tickets by calling (530) 350-7275. On-line ticket information can be found at http://goldcup.silverdollarspeedway.com/

Wednesday night, September 6th, the Civil War 360-Winged Sprint Car Series and C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour continue their charge towards crowning a yearlong champion. In fact, Wednesday night marks the finale for the Civil War Series. Reserved seating is $25.00 and general admission is as low as $10.00 a ticket. Thursday night, September 7th, the Amsoil USAC/CRA non-wing sprint cars and BCRA/USAC Midget Series will highlight traditional open wheel racing. Reserved seating is $30.00. General admission ticket is just $15.00. On both nights, kids 11 and under are admitted free with paying adult in the general admission seating area.

Seating charts, Gold Cup activities and general information can be found on line at www.goldcup.silverdollarspeedway.com