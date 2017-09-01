64th Annual Gold Cup Race of Champions Opens Wednesday Night

Peterson Media



“It has been great having the Civil War Series at Silver Dollar Speedway during some big events thus far in 2017,” Troy Hennig, Silver Dollar Speedway’s PR Director said. “They kicked their campaign off during the Silver Cup back in March, and I think it is very cool that the season finale comes during our biggest week of racing of the season.”

As the series is set for it’s final event of the 2017 season, Andy Forsberg heads into the race looking to wrap up his 10th Civil War Series pres. by Flowmaster Series Championship. Forsberg has been strong with the season in 2017 as he has tallied three wins to date, and enters the finale with a cushy 59 point lead over Geoff Ensign.

While Ensign will need a little help as he seeks his first career Civil War title, he comes into Wednesday night’s event amidst a successful campaign of his own already clinching the Petaluma Speedway track title, and is also leading points at Ocean Speedway with just a few events left on that schedule. Ensign has yet to win a Civil War Series race this year, and during his career, so he will be one to watch on Wednesday night.

Koen Shaw, Michael Ing, and Justin Sanders have been frequent competitors with the series over the years, and in 2017. Forced to miss a couple of races this season, the trio of drivers are slated to all be on had Wednesday night as they look to lock down Top-Five positions in the points. These three drivers continue to impress each time they hit the track, and all three are still in search of their first series wins of the year.

An extremely stacked field of cars is expected to be in action to kick off the 64th Annual Gold Cup Race of Champions on Wednesday night aside from the five drivers previously mentioned. Other drivers expected to be on hand include 2016 Gold Cup Race of Champions winner, Rico Abreu, King of the West Point Leader, Bud Kaeding, Marysville Raceway Champion, Jeremy Hawes, multi time Civil War Series winner in 2017, Kyle Hirst, 2017 Johnny Key Classic Champion, Michael Kofoid, Silver Cup winner Shane Golobic, defending race winner, Mitchell Faccinto, as well as DJ Netto, Gio Scelzi, Cory Eliason, Willie Croft, Sean Becker, Chase Majdic, Dustin Golobic, Mason Moore, Colby Copeland, Tanner Carrick, and so many more.

Wednesday night, the pit galte is slated to open at 2pm, and the main grandstands will open at 5pm, with cars hitting the track shortly after. Reserved seating is $25.00 and can be purchased by calling 530-350-7275, and general admission is as low as $10.00 a ticket. For more information on the 64th Annual Gold Cup Race of Champions, please click over to www.silverdollarspeedway.com.

2017 Civil War Series presented by Flowmaster Schedule

9/6 Silver Dollar Speedway- Gold Cup

2017 WINNERS: Shane Golobic (March 11th Silver Dollar Speedway), Andy Forsberg (March 31st Silver Dollar Speedway), Andy Forsberg (May 27th Marysville Raceway), Kyle Hirst (May 28th Silver Dollar Speedway), Andy Forsberg (July 1st Marysville Raceway), Kyle Hirst (July 14th Ocean Speedway), Michael Kofoid (August 12th Ocean Speedway).

CIVIL WAR SERIES PRESENTED BY FLOWMASTER- Founded in 1991 as the North-South Series, the Civil War Sprint Car Series was born in 1993 giving 360ci Sprint Cars in California a sanctioning body. What started as just a handful of races at three different tracks has evolved into quite the series. In 2017, the Civil War Sprint Car Series will host 9 events at 4 different tracks around California.