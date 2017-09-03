Rain Delay Unable to Slow Down Ruhl in Route to Victory at Crystal

CRYSTAL, Mi. (September 2, 2017) – Ryan Ruhl outlasted the field and a rain delay to win the Mike Olrich Memorial Saturday with the Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP. Ruhl took the lead from Jay Steinebach midway through the feature a dominated the second half of the main event.

The non-stop 25-lap main event came after a length rain delay.

More on this race to come.

Engine Pro Sprints on Dirt presented by ARP

Mike Olrich Memorial

Crystal Motor Speedway

Crystal, MI

Saturday September 2, 2017

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps): 1. 17X-Dain Naida, [7]; 2. 0-Steve Irwin, [3]; 3. 77-Andrew Scheid, [2]; 4. 46-Robert Huisken, [5]; 5. 20A-Andy Chehowski, [8]; 6. 21T-Troy Chehowski, [4]; 7. 91L-Alexis Derosha, [6]; 8. 28-Brian Slusarski, [1]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps): 1. 41-Thomas Schinderle, [7]; 2. 89-Chris Pobanz, [5]; 3. 24-Eric Smith, [4]; 4. 58-Tony Bares, [6]; 5. 6-Tyler Bearden, [3]; 6. 31-Tanner Astraukaus, [2]; 7. 10J-Chris Jones, [1]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps): 1. 16-Ryan Ruhl, [5]; 2. 10S-Jay Steinbach, [2]; 3. 19-Brett Mann, [6]; 4. 49T-Gregg Dalman, [3]; 5. 9E-Tim Evilsizer, [7]; 6. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, [4]; 7. 47-Robert Bulloch, [1]

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 16-Ryan Ruhl, [17]; 2. 19-Brett Mann, [14]; 3. 0-Steve Irwin, [12]; 4. 10S-Jay Steinbach, [22]; 5. 41-Thomas Schinderle, [19]; 6. 17X-Dain Naida, [15]; 7. 49T-Gregg Dalman, [8]; 8. 77-Andrew Scheid, [18]; 9. 46-Robert Huisken, [11]; 10. 20A-Andy Chehowski, [6]; 11. 9E-Tim Evilsizer, [10]; 12. 21T-Troy Chehowski, [7]; 13. 58-Tony Bares, [3]; 14. 91L-Alexis Derosha, [9]; 15. 28-Brian Slusarski, [20]; 16. 24-Eric Smith, [21]; 17. 6-Tyler Bearden, [4]; 18. 89-Chris Pobanz, [16]; 19. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, [2]; 20. 47-Robert Bulloch, [5]; 21. 31-Tanner Astraukaus, [1]; 22. 10J-Chris Jones, [13]