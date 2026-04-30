Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Make First Trip to Columbus Junction in 16 Years on Friday!

by Bill Wright

April 29, 2026 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders will end a long absence from the CJ Speedway in Columbus Junction, Iowa this Friday, May 1. The last visit to the 3/8-mile oval was back in 2010, but this will mark the thirteenth time in series’ history that the Sprint Invaders have raced at CJ.

The list of Sprint Invaders winners in Columbus Junction is definitely an interesting one. “The Bulldogg” Jesse Giannetto dominated the track in 2005, taking all three meetings there, but he is the only repeat winner on the list. Jerrod Hull took the inaugural feature there back in 2003, before Kerry Madsen and Bobby Hawks took wins in 2004. Current Sprint Invaders Director of Competition Nick Eastin was a winner in 2007, while John Schulz won in 2008. Matt Rogerson and Joey Moughan won there in 2009, while CJ Houseman and Ben Wagoner were the last winners to date in 2010.

Eastin will most likely be the only previous winner in attendance, and he’s not coming out of retirement, so we’re sure to see a new winner Friday. Ankeny, Iowa’s Chris Martin took the opener for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Sunday, April 19 at the Stuart (IA) Speedway. Austin McCarl was second, ahead of Chase Brown, Seth Bergman, Cam Martin and defending Sprint Invaders champion, Tasker Phillips. The event was held in conjunction with the ASCS-Midwest Series.

Pit gates in Columbus Junction open Friday at 4 p.m., with hot laps moved up to 6:45 p.m. Adult admission is $25, with Seniors admitted for $20. Students 11-17 are $10 and 10 and under are FREE. Modifieds, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Stock Cars

Gates in Stuart open Sunday at 4:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 5:30. General Admission is $20, and Students are $10. Kids 10 and under are FREE. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Northern SportMods, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts are also on the card. Louisa County Cattlemen’s Ribeye Steak Sandwiches and DeLovely’s Delicious Mini Donuts.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Columbus Junction, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Eldon, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2663 (1)

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 2566 (1)

Colton Fisher, Danville, IA, 2565 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 2446

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 2366

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 2118

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 1868 (1)

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 1830

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1698

JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 1670 (2)

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1666 (1)

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1653 (2)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1583

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1555

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1523

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 1357

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1195

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1183

Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 1149

Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 1097

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)