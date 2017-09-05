Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple Header features IRA, UMSS Winged & UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars

By Tony Veneziano

SPENCER, Iowa — September 5, 2017 —

as the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) and both divisions of the Upper Midwest Sprint Series (UMSS) take to the track at Clay County Fair Speedway on Friday, September 15. Billed as “The World’s Greatest County Fair,” the Clay County Fair is celebrating its Centennial this year.

For the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Series, the event will mark their first visit to the three-eights-mile Clay County Fair Speedway. The series was scheduled to race at the track in 2010, but that event fell to rain. The IRA has raced in the state of Iowa in the past at a number of tracks, including earlier this season at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, where Paul Nienhiser was victorious.

Leading the way for the IRA this season is Bill Balog, the multi-time series champion. Balog, who hails from North Pole, Alaska, but now calls Wisconsin home, has racked up 10 victories thus far in 2017 and also leads the series in top-five and top-10 finishes.

Scotty Thiel is currently second in the standings, on the strength of four wins. Scotty Neitzel, who is still chasing his first win of the season, is currently third in points. Kyle Marten, who picked up his first-career series win earlier this season, is fourth in points. Jeremy Schultz, the defending IRA champion, rounds out the current top-five.

Also following the tour this season is Blake Nimee, who is sixth in points, Steve Meyer, who sits seventh in the standings, Russel Borland, who is eighth, Dave Uttech, who holds down the ninth spot in points and Wayne Modjeski, who rounds out the top-10.

A strong contingent of drivers from the state of Iowa are also expected to take on the IRA competitors, including Terry McCarl, who won with the IRA at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Wisconsin back in July. A number of drivers who compete weekly at the famed Knoxville Raceway and Jackson Motorplex are also expected to be in attendance.

Leading the way for the Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS) will be Chris Graf, from Glencoe, Wisconsin, who has a pair of wins this season. Kevin Bradwell is currently second in the UMSS standings, followed by Reed Allex, Chase Viebrock and Jared Goerges.

On the UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series side, Mike Mueller is the point leader on the strength of three victories. Bryan Roach is currently second in the standings, with Jimmy Kouba, who also has three wins, in third. Scott Brandt, who has one win sits fourth in points, with Jake Kouba, who has two victories, rounding out the current top-five. A total of nine different drivers have won with the series this year.

A full race program awaits the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprints, beginning with hot laps, followed by time trials, heat races, a B-main and an A-Feature event. For both divisions of the UMSS, hot laps will open their night, followed by heat races, a B-main (if needed) and an A-Feature event.

Tickets for the Clay County Fair Sprint Car Triple-Header on Friday, September 15 at Clay County Fair Speedway can purchased online at http://www.midwestix.com/organizations/clay-county-fair and at the track on race day. For ticket information, visit www.ClayCountyFair.com.

