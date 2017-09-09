KT Jr. Wins at Watsonville

From USAC

WATSONVILLE, Ca. (September 8, 2017) — Kevin Thomas Jr. of Cullman, Ala. was running third in the closing laps but ended up in victory lane Friday night in the 30-lap AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint race at Ocean Speedway. Thomas won the “California Sprint Week” feature, leading the final three laps to beat Damion Gardner, Jake Swanson, Austin Liggett and Chad Boespflug. Tyler Courtney, who led three laps from the end, slipped back to sixth and now trails Gardner by 18 points in the :California Sprint week” standings enter Saturday’s finale at Hanford, Calif.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 8, 2017 – Watsonville, California – Ocean Speedway – “California Sprint Week”

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-12.848; 2. Chase Johnson, 68, Thomas-12.873; 3. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-12.983; 4. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-12.993; 5. Tyler Courtney, 56, Phulps-13.021; 6. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-13.026; 7. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-13.052; 8. Geoff Ensign, 3F, Finkenbinder-13.119; 9. Austin Liggett, 3T, Finkenbinder-13.145; 10. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-13.149; 11. Chad Boespflug, 69, Dynamics-13.209; 12. Stevie Sussex, 42, Cheney-13.224; 13. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-13.240; 14. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-13.266; 15. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-13.274; 16. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-13.436; 17. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-13.470; 18. Koen Shaw, 88K, Shaw-13.525.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. A.Williams, 2. Gardner, 3. Adams, 4. Thomas, 5. Gansen, 6. L.Williams. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. C.Williams, 2. Boespflug, 3. Ellertson, 4. Courtney, 5. Johnson, 6. Ensign. NT

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE/KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Liggett, 2. Swanson, 3. Roa,, 4. Sussex, 5. Shaw, 6. McCarthy. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Damion Gardner, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Austin Liggett, 5. Chad Boespflug, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Brody Roa, 8. Stevie Sussex, 9. Geoff Ensign, 10. Cody Williams, 11. Logan Williams, 12. Max Adams, 13. Matt McCarthy, 14. Jeremy Ellertson, 15. Koen Shaw, 16. Chase Johnson, 17. Chris Gansen, 18. Austin Williams. NT

**Gansen flipped during the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-13 Swanson,Laps 14-16 Gardner, Laps 17-27 Courtney, Laps 28-30 Thomas.

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS/ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Chad Boespflug (11th to 6th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Gardner-1,057, 2-Roa-999, 3-Swanson-996, 4-Mike Spencer-817, 5-A.Williams-750, 6-C.Williams-679, 7-L.Williams-615, 8-Adams-600, 9-Gansen-586, 10-McCarthy-491.

NEW CALIFORNIA SPRINT WEEK POINTS:1-Gardner-358, 2-Courtney-340, 3-Thomas-334, 4-Swanson-327, 5-Ensign-310, 6-Roa-282, 7-Liggett-238, 8-Rico Abreu-198, 9-C.Williams-188, 10-Johnson-187.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACES: September 9 – Hanford, CA – Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – “California Sprint Week”