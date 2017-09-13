World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” Tickets Going Fast!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 13, 2017) –

There is still time to get your tickets to the biggest Sprint Car event in the state of Kansas and beyond for 2017 with tickets available at https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=255.

Ticket packages for both nights are available for $70 for reserved seats and $65 for general admission. Single night tickets are $45 each night for reserved and $40 for general admission. Children eleven and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

This October’s World of Outlaws double marks the first series appearance atop the racy 3/8-mile clay oval since July of 2015 when Memphis-area shoe Jason Sides and North Dakota’s Donny Schatz split victory honors.

Sides’ triumph proved as redemption for getting nipped at the line by Schatz two years earlier while Schatz’ victory marked his second win in the last five World of Outlaws events at DCRP for the now eight-time and reigning series champion.

While Sides and Schatz are the most recent series winners at DCRP, it’s Oklahoma native and 2013 WoO champion Daryn Pittman that has enjoyed the most success in recent years with three triumphs in the most recent five events including a two-night sweep of the 2014 “Boot Hill Showdown”.

Ten different drivers have reached DCRP victory lane in 21 World of Outlaws feature events dating back to 2004 with Joey Saldana atop the overall win charts with three triumphs. Saldana’s most recent “Boot Hill Showdown” triumph occurred on June 14, 2010.

With 17 series wins to his credit thus far in 2017, Donny Schatz holds a 90-point lead over Brad Sweet in his quest for a ninth World of Outlaws championship with David Gravel, Shane Stewart and Daryn Pittman also among the current top five in points.

Past World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” winners at Dodge City Raceway Park:

7/4/15 – Donny Schatz

7/3/15 – Jason Sides

7/5/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/4/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/6/13 – Daryn Pittman

7/5/13 – Donny Schatz

6/23/12 – Kraig Kinser

6/22/12 – Steve Kinser

7/2/11 – Jason Sides

7/1/11 – Craig Dollansky

6/14/10 – Joey Saldana

6/12/10 – Sammy Swindell

6/13/09 – Joey Saldana

6/12/09 – Joey Saldana

6/21/08 – Donny Schatz

6/20/08 – Joey Saldana

6/23/07 – Daryn Pittman

6/22/07 – Jason Meyers

7/1/06 – Joey Saldana

10/8/05 – Danny Lasoski

6/22/04 – Steve Kinser

Joining in on “Boot Hill Showdown” action at DCRP will be the IMCA Hobby Stocks with racing action getting under way at 7:00 p.m. on both nights.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park consists of 14 scheduled nights of racing action with the regular season coming to a conclusion with the Saturday night, September 16, Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship event.

The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.