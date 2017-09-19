$10,000 To Win Hockett/McMillin Memorial On Deck For Lucas Oil ASCS

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (September 19, 2017) with a top prize of $10,000 on the line for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Expanding to its current three-day format in 2016, a field of 68 drivers were on hand. For the 2017 edition, the format has seen a slight adjustment with Thursday and Friday now setting the stage for Saturday’s lineups, rather than everyone coming in on a complete do-over. In the event of a 55+ car field on Thursday and Friday, a fourth Qualifier will also be implemented.

Since 2006, a total of 23 Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour events have been contested at Lucas Oil Speedway with Aaron Reutzel becoming the 15th different winner during Speedweek competition on June 17, 2017. For the Hockett/McMillin, Jason Johnson is the only multi-time winner with back-to-back triumphs in 2011 and 2012. Johnny Herrera topped the field in 2013, followed by Derek Hagar (2014), Brad Loyet (2015), and Wayne Johnson (2016).

Padding his advantage to 239 points going into this weekend’s event, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. continues to lead the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour standings over Aaron Reutzel with Wayne Johnson third.

While the top three drivers are separated by 343 markers, the point’s battle from fourth to sixth is still anyone’s race with 17 points between Matt Covington, Johnny Herrera, and Seth Bergman. Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn holds seventh with Skylar Gee leading the 2017 Brodix Rookie of the Year standings in eighth with Harli White and Josh Baughman making up the top-ten.

Co-Sanctioned with the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Jonathan Cornell needs only sign in on Thursday night to clinch his sixth consecutive Championship. Miles Paulus has clinched the 2017 Rookie of the Year as rolls into the weekend second with Danny Thoman, Randy Martin, and Tony Bruce, Jr. making up the top-five.

Completing this weekend’s card is the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League. In 2016, a record-setting 46 drivers took part in the Non-Wing portion of the Hockett/McMillin Memorial.

Each night of the 7th annual, $10,000 to win, Hockett/McMillin Memorial opens at 4:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 5:45 P.M. (CDT). Driver’s Meeting for ASCS drivers will be at 5:00 P.M. each day. Tickets are on sale at http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com or by calling (417) 282-5984. Lucas Oil Speedway is located at the corner of Hwy. 83 and Hwy. 54 in Wheatland, Mo.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the seven regional tours that make up the over 150 races across the ASCS Nation in 2017, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com. Make sure to like the American Sprint Car Series on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/LucasOilASCS, follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/LucasOilASCS, and check out our Instagram @LucasOilASCS.

The Format:

All drivers will compete on both qualifying nights as combined points from Heat Races, Qualifiers, B-Mains, and A-Mains will set the lineup for Top 8 on Saturday night. Any tie in points will be broken by Friday’s passing point totals. ASCS Format will be utilized with draw in for Heat Race starting position and passing points to determine drivers who advance to Qualifiers and B-Mains.

54 cars or less: Top 30 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 3 Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 18 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

55 cars or more: Top 40 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 4 Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 24 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

If one B is needed, the top 6 drivers will advance to the A-Feature. If two B’s, then the top three, if three B’s, then the top two.

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into 4 Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday. Lineup will be staggered by points (9th to the pole of LCQ 1, 10 to the pole of LCQ 2, etc). Top 2 finishes in each LCQ will advance to the A-Feature. Winners of LCQ 1 starts 9th, winner of LCQ 2 will start 10th, and so on.

Remainder of the field will fall into twin B-Main, straight up by their finish. Top three from each B-Main will advance to the A-Feature.

Thursday and Friday Race Points will follow the following scale:

Heat Race:

25

22

19

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

Qualifiers:

25

22

19

16

15

14

13

12

11

10

B-Feature: Based on number of B-Features. Starting with the first non-transfer:

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

A-Feature: Based on ASCS points structure for standard A-Mains:

150

142

135

130

125

122

119

116

113

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

92

90

89

88

**ASCS National Driver Point, Regional Attendance, and Promoter’s Provisionals will be allowed, but will not award event points for the A-Feature. Points will be calculated from the position earned prior to the Provisional.

Purse structure for each night is as follows:

Thursday and Friday:

A-Feature: 1. $3.000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400;

Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Saturday:

A-Feature: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,000; 3. $2,500; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,250; 6. $1,150; 7. $1,100; 8. $1,000; 9. $900; 10. $800; 11. $700; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $525; 15. $500; 16. $475; 17. $450; 18. $425; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400;

Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Lucas Oil Speedway:

Address: 700 E. Hwy. 54 Wheatland, MO 65779

Phone: (417) 282-5984

Email: webmaster@lucasoilspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway/

Ticket Prices and Times:

September 21, 2017: Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 5:45pm, Racing at 6:35pm

Adults (16 and up) $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $17

Youth (6 to 15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $40

Pit Pass $35

3-Day Pit Pass-$100

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping- $10/Night

September 22, 2017: Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 5:45pm, Racing at 6:35pm

Adults (16 and up) $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $17

Youth (6 to 15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $40

Pit Pass $35

3-Day Pit Pass-$100

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping- $10/Night

September 23, 2017: Gates open at 4pm, Hot Laps at 5:45pm, Racing at 6:35pm

Adults (16 and up) $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $22

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $50

Pit Pass $40

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping- $10/Night

The Stats: Lucas Oil ASCS A-Main Breakdown – Lucas Oil Speedway: Wheatland, Mo.

National Tour Winners by Date: Brian Brown (9/30/2006), Jason Johnson (4/19/2008), Shane Stewart (9/26/2009), Tim Crawley (9/25/2010), Tim Crawley (9/23/2011), Jason Johnson (9/24/2011), Cody Baker (6/23/2012), Brady Bacon (9/28/2012), Jason Johnson (9/29/2012), Jonathan Cornell (6/22/2013), Tony Bruce, Jr. (6/27/2013), Johnny Herrera (6/29/2013), Christopher Bell (6/21/2014), Tim Crawley (9/26/2014), Derek Hagar (9/26/2014), Tony Bruce, Jr. (6/20/2015), Brian Brown (9/25/2015); Brad Loyet (9/26/2015); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (6/18/2016), Johnny Herrera (9/22/2016), Wayne Johnson (9/23/2016), Wayne Johnson (9/24/2016), Aaron Reutzel (6/17/2017)

Hockett/McMillin Winners: Jason Johnson (2011 and 2012), Johnny Herrera (2013), Derek Hagar (2014); Brad Loyet (2015); Wayne Johnson (2016)