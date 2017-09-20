Outlaws Head Through Northeast Before World Finals

Anthony Corini

CONCORD, NC – Sept. 19, 2017 –

The Series will make a stop at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio and Lernerville Speedway for the Commonwealth Clash before heading into the heart of Pennsylvania Posse country.

The National Open is one of the crown jewels in Sprint Car racing as its $50,000-to-win payday matches the Kings Royal at the aforementioned Eldora Speedway. Those two events trail only the Knoxville Nationals in stature. The Champion Racing Oil National Open pits the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series drivers against the Pennsylvania Posse in a unique format where drivers accumulate points each time they hit the track before competing for the grand prize Saturday night.

Following the National Open, the Series heads into the Northeast to join the Super DIRTcar Series at Fulton Speedway on October 7 for NAPA Super DIRT Week before heading back to Central Pennsylvania for a final date with the Posse at Port Royal Speedway the following weekend.

Mother Nature washed out both the Empire State Challenge at Weedsport Speedway and The Big “R” Outlaw Shootout presented by Budweiser at Ransomville Speedway earlier this season. The Series will return to the pair of tracks October 15 and 16.

From there, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will travel back to the Midwest for two weekends, competing in Kansas and Oklahoma before concluding the season at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway November 2, 3 and 4. The World of Outlaws World Finals is a one of a kind event that features the three premier dirt track racing organizations competing at one track at the same time. The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series and the Super DIRTcar Series will all conclude their season in Charlotte. Join us as we crown our series champions!