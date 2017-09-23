Bayston Scores Dominating Feature Win at the 4-Crown

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 23, 2017) — After an opening lap caution for Tyler Courtney, Bayston drove away from the rest of the field with Justin Grant trying to keep pace. With 13 to go Grant, who was running second, hit the turn one wall and came to a stop to bring out the caution flag.

After the restart Bayston pulled away while Dave Darland found himself in a four car race for second with Shane Golobic, Brady Bacon, and teammate Tyler Thomas. Golobic moved past Darland with Bacon following suit for third. Bayston continued to pull away while Golobic and Bacon raced for second position over the final five laps. Golobic eventually separated himself from Bacon, but could not close on Bayston for the lead.

Bayston was never seriously challenged winning by four seconds over Golobic and Bacon.