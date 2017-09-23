Bland and Short Win Features at Bloomington
Bloomington Speedway
Bloomington, IN
Friday September 22, 2017
A-Main #1 (25 Laps): 1. 18W-Jeff Bland Jr, [2]; 2. 11P-Brady Short, [3]; 3. 77-Hunter O’Neal, [5]; 4. 15-Ethan Barrow, [9]; 5. 61M-Stephen Schnapf, [11]; 6. 31-Jamie Williams, [13]; 7. 17-Michael Koontz, [4]; 8. 17C-Travis Welpott, [16]; 9. 31L-Buddy Lowther, [14]; 10. 44-David Hair, [15]; 11. 87-Bub Cummings, [7]; 12. 18C-Kevin Chambers, [12]; 13. 24L-Lee Underwood, [6]; 14. 7F-Ethan Fleetwood, [10]; 15. 71B-Braxton Cummings, [1]; 16. 16-Billy Cribbs, [8]
A-Main #2 (30 Laps): 1. 11P-Brady Short, [7]; 2. 18W-Jeff Bland Jr, [8]; 3. 15-Ethan Barrow, [5]; 4. 77-Hunter O’Neal, [6]; 5. 17C-Travis Welpott, [2]; 6. 61M-Stephen Schnapf, [4]; 7. 31L-Buddy Lowther, [1]; 8. 18C-Kevin Chambers, [11]; 9. 71B-Braxton Cummings, [13]; 10. 44-David Hair, [9]; 11. 24L-Lee Underwood, [12]; 12. 87-Bub Cummings, [10]; 13. 17-Michael Koontz, [3]